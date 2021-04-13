Leo AR Partners With NOS to Bring 5G and Augmented Reality to Portugal

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NOS, the largest communications and entertainment group in Portugal, today announced a new exclusive partnership with Leo AR, one of the leading consumer facing AR apps today. Together, NOS and Leo AR will showcase the capabilities of 5G in Portugal via Leo AR as part of NOS’s official 5G leading strategy in the country.

As part of the partnership, NOS will deliver this solution directly to its customers to enable them to have the opportunity to fully experience the library of thousands of 3D objects within Leo AR. Leo AR has optimal performance with the latest 5G technology, improving the overall experience of creating new worlds instantly around us. 5G is an important part of not only user experience, but allows for better and faster communication in a time when humans need it most (during the pandemic).

“Bringing creative imagination to real life through AR videos is just one example of the new and innovative entertainment experiences that 5G will allow. For this reason, this valuable partnership with Leo AR reinforces NOS’ ambition to demonstrate to its customers the many possibilities of this pioneering technology in Portugal,” said Daniel Beato, Executive Board Member of NOS.

After downloading the app, users point towards the floor and tap one of the objects (or several objects) in the categories. Then fans can tap the record button, and continue to add filters, stickers, music, change the speed or other fun features to supercharge their videos. Top videos will be considered for the discovery page within Leo AR, with outstanding videos getting featured to inspire new users.

“We’re excited to be paving the way in consumer AR and partnering with NOS Communications to power our app Leo AR. 5G allows users to not only create new worlds around them instantly, but provides an overall seamless experience from start to finish,” said Dana Loberg, founder and CEO of Leo AR.

Leo AR in conjunction with NOS brings a new wave of innovation, combining 5G and consumer AR at an important time. As we continue to rely heavily on technology to stay connected, NOS and Leo AR help to bridge the gap of bringing creativity and storytelling to life in fun new ways in Augmented Reality.

About NOS

NOS is the biggest communications and entertainment group in Portugal. It offers latest generation fixed and mobile phone, television, Internet, voice and data solutions for all market segments. In the business market, it offers a broad portfolio of products and services with tailor made solutions for each sector and for businesses of different sizes, complementing this with ICT, IoT and Cloud services. With a network ready for 5G and by providing the town of Matosinhos with a 5th generation mobile network, NOS has positioned itself at the forefront of the implementation of this new technology and has taken a leadership role in the innovation associated with intelligent cities and the development of 5.0 societies. At the same time, the goal of reducing greenhouses gases and contributing towards the sustainability of the planet led NOS to sign up to the Letter of Commitment to the “Business Ambition for 1.5ºC,” which confirms the company’s public commitment to align its carbon emissions with the decarbonisation trajectory required to limit the impact of global warming. It is the leader in cinema film distribution and exhibition with a market share of 61.5% of gross revenues, being the film exhibitor with the greatest number of cinema complexes (31) and cinema theatres (218) in Portugal. NOS is part of the main Portuguese stock exchange index (PSI-20), and has more than 4.9 million mobile phone, 1.6 million television, 1.8 million fixed telephone and 1.4 million fixed broadband Internet customers. For more information, go to: http://www.nos.pt/institucional

About Leo AR

Leo AR is the first augmented reality communications platform that gives anyone the power to enrich the world around them with realistic 3D and 4D animated objects and photogrammetry. Leo AR is one of the leading consumer facing AR apps today, allowing users to instantly modify their surroundings by choosing from a massive library of realistic 3D objects and interacting with the new world around them. Follow Leo AR on Twitter at @leoarapp, or Instagram @leoarapp and for more information visit https://leoapp.com.

