Perfect Your Golf Game with CaddieVision™: An Augmented Reality AI Caddie Now Available on Indiegogo

Wearable Technology Made for Golfers by Golfers

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CaddieVision, a wearable augmented reality AI device that offers real-time analysis of every swing, launched today on Indiegogo for crowdfunding. Designed for both weekend players and serious competitors, CaddieVision assists golfers with real-time insights, club recommendations, and feedback to help make better decisions with every shot.









CaddieVision uses AI-powered analytics to track swing metrics, course strategy, and real-time visual and audio feedback. It connects seamlessly with a mobile app, delivering detailed feedback to players. It’s like having a golf instructor with you at every shot. With more than 68 million golfers worldwide, and the number growing rapidly, the demand for such a revolutionary product is clear, and every level of player can benefit from CaddieVision.

CaddieVision: The Future of Golf is Here

Whether you are a beginner trying to lower your handicap or an experienced golfer seeking precision, CaddieVision provides the tools needed to take your game to the next level. It offers personalized insights and guidance during gameplay and becomes your personal swing coach, offering immediate feedback to adjust pre-swing positioning and overall strategy to make every shot successful.

Key features:

Shot Mode: Recommends the appropriate club based on your pre-programmed stock yardages. After selecting a club, it guides you on the optimal ball position and stance for that specific club.

Recommends the appropriate club based on your pre-programmed stock yardages. After selecting a club, it guides you on the optimal ball position and stance for that specific club. Rangefinder Mode: The precision of Rangefinder Mode reduces your guesswork and makes your shots more accurate. This mode shows you the distances to the hole you are on to help you select the best club and shot strategy.

The precision of Rangefinder Mode reduces your guesswork and makes your shots more accurate. This mode shows you the distances to the hole you are on to help you select the best club and shot strategy. Range Mode: Practice with every club in your bag while maintaining proper ball positioning. This feature encourages a steady head position, consistent swing mechanics, and builds muscle memory for precise and accurate shots over time.

“I’ve always relied on feel and precision to perfect my game, but CaddieVision has taken it to a whole new level,” said Brandon Matthew, scratch golfer and owner of Brandon Matthew Putters. “The real-time visual guidance it provides is simply groundbreaking. Whether you’re a beginner learning the ropes, or a seasoned player, this headset helps you visually lock in the ideal stance, posture, and swing path.”

Available on Indiegogo

The CaddieVision Indiegogo campaign is live until February 12, 2025, with special early-bird pricing and exclusive rewards for backers. Supporters are encouraged to act quickly, as limited quantities will be available at the best rates.

About CaddieVision

For CaddieVision Founder Jason Schneider, golf is more than just a game – it’s a passion, and a source of endless enjoyment. Dedicated to chasing that perfect shot, Schneider hopes CaddieVision will make that dream a reality for golf enthusiasts everywhere. Drawing on his extensive experience in golf, entrepreneurship, and technology, Schneider and his team have brought CaddieVision to life. For more information, visit the project page here.

Link to demo video here.

Contacts

DeeDee Taft



Spin Communications, Inc.



deedee@spinpr.com, 415.380.8390