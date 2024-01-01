CineSys and Leostream Enable Hybrid Work for Production, Editorial, and Design Teams at Republic Creative Studios

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Republic, a Dallas-based collective of production, editorial and design studios, has successfully deployed the world-leading Leostream® Remote Desktop Access Platform by Leostream Corporation to support its team of editors, designers, and artists in a tech infrastructure created by broadcast and media systems integrator CineSys, the companies announced today.





Republic offers clients the expertise of three distinct, fully developed creative studios—Republic Productions, Republic Editorial, and Republic Design—to deliver short-form advertising projects featuring motion design, VFX, editorial, and audio. Because of Republic’s separate but integrated business units, the company can work across multiple media, including TV, social platforms, and even physical spaces. Notable brand clients include McDonald’s, Dr. Pepper, Frito Lay, Converse, Lenovo, and Dolce & Gabbana.

Republic is known for its creative animation and visual effects work, including photorealistic 3D designs, hand-drawn 2D animation, and full-scale VFX integration. Its team members in post-production services also rely on high-performance, graphics- and data-intensive workloads such as color grading, sound design, and finishing. CineSys helped Republic design a system that efficiently allocates high-performance workstations or cloud instances to remote workers to ensure that editors, animators, and other creative roles have the resources they need, whether working from the office or remotely.

CineSys turned to Leostream to enable remote access and help Republic maintain a hybrid work environment and culture that encourages its team members to flow between on-premise and remote work as their needs dictate. The Leostream Platform provides a central point for managing both on-premise and cloud-based resources. Editors or designers can start working on a project in the office and continue it remotely, with Leostream providing persistent connections to their own desktop environment and secure cloud access.

“Leostream offers an ideal enterprise-class system tailored to our hybrid work environment that is low latency and provides high-resolution performance,” said Jason Vigue, Senior Motion Graphics/VFX Artist at Republic. “We require open access to both on-premise and cloud-based workstations, and Leostream centralizes our resources to give us secure remote access to creative tools, so that our editors and designers are more productive.”

Leostream works seamlessly with high-performance display protocols like Mechdyne TGX or PCoIP that are essential for video production workflows involving graphic-intensive applications. This ensures that remote users experience low-latency, high-resolution access to production environments without sacrificing performance, even when handling 4K video or complex editing tasks.

Republic was thrilled with the quick turnaround time of implementing the new solution, which was crucial to avoiding potential downtime and impacts to productivity.

“The CineSys support team is deeply technical and experienced in remote desktop protocols as well as cloud computing environments. This level of knowledge expedited technical fixes and guidance for improving overall system performance,” added Vigue.

“Modern content like that at Republic pairs art and technology in new and effective ways, and we enjoy supporting these production studios and becoming a small part of that collaboration,” said Karen Gondoly, Leostream CEO. “As the experts in architecting media and entertainment IT, we appreciate that CineSys continually shows their customers how the Leostream Platform enables remote and hybrid creative teams to work together securely and productively.”

The Leostream Remote Desktop Access Platform for hosted desktops and workstations offers a comprehensive solution for remote access to maintain productivity, control costs, and ensure security with strict authentication and authorization built on zero-trust concepts. Its connection management system eliminates clunky corporate VPNs with an ultra-efficient gateway that gives users access to only the specific resources they have permission to use, automatically, regardless of their location or device. The Leostream Platform shines even in environments that rely on complex, specialty applications like energy and science; large files such as media and entertainment; real-time performance like financial services; and bulletproof network security like government and defense.

About Leostream

The Leostream Remote Desktop Access Platform embodies over 20 years of Leostream research and development in supporting customers with hosted desktop environments, including VDI, hybrid cloud, and high-performance display protocols. It provides the world’s most robust desktop connection management and remote access feature set, allowing today’s enterprises to choose the best-of-breed components to satisfy their complex security, cost, and flexibility needs while working with them as they evolve into tomorrow. Follow Leostream on LinkedIn and X.

About CineSys LLC

CineSys is a Broadcast and Media Systems Integrator providing solutions, integration, and support for digital content creators across North America. With decades of IT experience and a foundation in M&E, they serve a range of industries from broadcast and post-production to government, corporate, houses of worship, and sports. CineSys is an engineering-centric company with a focus on helping customers get the most out of their technology investment, accelerating workflows, and strengthening infrastructures. For more info visit CineSys.io.

Leostream is a registered trademark of Leostream Corporation in the United States. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Global Media Relations Contact:

JPR Communications



Judy Smith



+1 818 522 9673



media.relations@leostream.com