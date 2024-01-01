Perfect Corp. Teams Up with the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles Baseball Team to Bring AI-Generated Retro Baseball Player Photos to Fans

The YouCam Perfect AI App generated a delightful touch of nostalgia for Rakuten Eagles Stadium, crafting an extraordinary AI experience for fans.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF), a global leader in augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) technology for beauty and fashion, recently partnered with Japan’s well-known Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles baseball team, bringing a touch of nostalgia to the stadium with AI-powered retro-style player images. This partnership, unveiled during the Rakuten Eagles’ recent games, allowed fans to experience the fun of AI-driven photo editing through Perfect Corp.’s popular YouCam Perfect app.









As baseball fans around the world gather for this season’s biggest international baseball tournament, Perfect Corp. is tapping into the excitement by connecting fans with groundbreaking AI technology. The Rakuten Eagles partnership is a prime example, showcasing YouCam Perfect’s advanced AI photo-editing engine, which transformed images of the Rakuten Eagles players into vintage, retro-styled portraits inspired by Japan’s Showa and Heisei eras. Displayed on stadium screens, these AI-enhanced images retained the players’ unique features while adding nostalgic backdrops and outfits, creating an unforgettable atmosphere for spectators.

“We’re thrilled to offer fans an innovative way to celebrate the players they admire through the power of AI,” said Alice Chang, Founder and CEO of Perfect Corp. “By using our AI Studio feature to transform photos into nostalgic artwork, we hope to add a bit of magic to the fan experience, combining timeless styles with the latest technology.”

Get Game-Ready with YouCam Perfect’s Generative AI Effects

As baseball fever spreads worldwide during this season’s premier games, fans of the Rakuten Eagles, along with baseball enthusiasts everywhere, can get in on the fun by downloading the YouCam Perfect app and exploring its retro filters and other GenAI-powered special effects. Through the AI Studio feature, users can choose from a variety of themes that allow them to personalize their photos with a similar nostalgic touch or other imaginative vibes.

The YouCam Perfect app currently offers over 110 unique styles for users to explore, making it easy to create and share custom photos with friends and family. Fans are invited to celebrate baseball season in style with this accessible, fun technology.

Download the YouCam Perfect app here: https://www.perfectcorp.com/consumer/apps/ycp

Learn more about Perfect Corp.’s solutions here: https://www.perfectcorp.com/consumer

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) leverages ‘Beautiful AI’ innovations to make our world more beautiful. As a pioneer and leader in the space, Perfect Corp. works with over 650 partners around the globe to empower brands to embrace the digital-first world by transforming shopping journeys through digital tech innovations. Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions delivers synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys through hyper-realistic virtual try-ons, AI-powered skin analyses, personalized product recommendation tools and many more Beautiful AI innovations.

