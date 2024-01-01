Optimum Reaches 500,000 Customers on 100% Fiber Internet Network

Optimum Fiber Delivers Symmetrical Speeds of up to 8 Gig Across its Fiber Footprint in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Optimum, a brand of Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS), announces the milestone of 500,000 residential customers on its 100% Fiber Internet network. Available to over 2.9 million homes passed across the company’s fiber footprint in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, Optimum delivers symmetrical multi-gigabit speeds of up to 8 Gig through Optimum Fiber alongside access to mobile, TV, and home phone services.

This milestone announcement comes as Optimum has been expanding services and making significant investments into its fiber network across its service areas. Recent activity highlighting this work and impact to its customers includes:

Over $40M investment into Optimum’s fiber network, infrastructure, and presence on Long Island in 2024, with additional multi-million-dollar network spends across the company’s Northeast footprint over the last several years to deliver stronger, faster, and more reliable connectivity services to area residents and businesses.

Recognition from third party sources, which name Optimum Fiber as providing the fastest and most reliable internet speeds in New York and New Jersey by Ookla ® Speedtest® 1 and the best and fastest internet service provider in New York and New Jersey by PCMag 2 .

Speedtest® and the best and fastest internet service provider in New York and New Jersey by PCMag . Expansion to new markets, bringing Optimum Fiber services to key communities – including Montclair and West Orange, New Jersey – as well as further expansion of its fiber network across the broader New York tri-state region.

“ At Optimum, our local teams have been hard at work transforming our fiber network, products, and experiences to deliver the very best services and support to customers across the communities we serve,” said Dennis Mathew, Chairman and CEO, Optimum. “ We have been doubling down on the acceleration of our 100% Fiber Internet network deployment, working to drive it deeper into our communities and enabling more adoption of these award-winning services to make us the provider of choice among consumers in each market across our footprint. Today’s milestone is a testament to the progress we have been working towards, and a vision for what Optimum Fiber’s network looks like today and into the future – best-in-class connectivity services powered by a best-in-class fiber network.”

About Optimum’s Products and Services

Optimum is a leader in the deployment of multi-gigabit internet speeds across the nation, enabling symmetrical multi-gigabit speeds of up to 8 Gig through Optimum Fiber to support the most data-intensive applications such as gaming, graphic design, video production, and more, which brings customers an ultra-fast connectivity experience to meet their ever-evolving needs. When paired with Optimum Mobile, which is delivered over America’s largest and fastest 5G network, customers can experience complete and seamless connectivity both at home and on the go, all through one provider.

Optimum also delivers a seamless video and entertainment experience with Optimum Stream, which brings together live TV via the Optimum App alongside access to thousands of other streaming apps available for download through the Google Play Store, all accessible through a customer-friendly interface and compact, sleek device. Through Optimum Stream, customers can access a variety of video packages to meet each household’s content needs and budget, including Entertainment TV, Extra TV, and Everything TV the company’s new suite of TV packages which provide customers with more choice, flexibility, and value.

Customers interested in switching to Optimum can unlock significant savings of over $800 per year by enrolling in Optimum Complete, a line of Internet + Mobile bundles which provide access to a variety of service levels and price points to meet the bandwidth and data needs of every customer3. During Optimum’s Black Friday sales, customers can get 1 Gig internet for as little as $30 a month when they add unlimited mobile. A great value with a total price of $75 a month that includes equipment and an Apple iPhone 16 on us when trading in their phone. Visit Optimum.com/deals or visit a local retail store to learn more.

About Optimum

Optimum is a brand of Altice USA, one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, video, mobile, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.6 million residential and business customers across 21 states. The company operates Optimum Media, an advanced advertising, and data business, which provides audience-based, multiscreen advertising solutions to local, regional, and national businesses and advertising clients. Altice USA also offers hyper-local and international news through its News 12 and i24NEWS networks.

_____________________ 1 Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data, median download speeds, consistency score, NY, Q1–Q2 2024. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission. 2 PCMag is a trademark of Ziff Davis, LLC. Used under license. Reprinted with permission. ©2024 Ziff Davis, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 3 Based on comparison of Optimum Complete with 1 Gig Fiber Internet + 2 lines of Optimum Mobile unlimited plan with Verizon Fios 1 Gigabyte Internet + 2 lines of 5G Unlimited Plus plan.

