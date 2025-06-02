Perfect Corp.’s WANNA Launches Virtual Try-On for High-Heeled Shoes

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WANNA, a leading provider of fashion AR virtual try-on solutions and a brand of Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF), announces the launch of the first-of-its-kind virtual try-on experience for high-heeled shoes. It allows online shoppers to see how the heels look on their feet and assess their shape, heel height, and overall style, which are key factors when choosing high-heeled shoes. This new experience complements WANNA’s full line of footwear virtual try-ons, which includes a wide range of styles from sandals to high boots.









Based on WANNA’s UX insights from luxury shoppers, key factors influencing high-heel purchases include color, heel height, and style compatibility with their wardrobe. One of the shoppers’ most significant concerns is evaluating heel height. Often overlooked in static product images, these details are crucial for determining the final choice.

Virtually placing high heels presents a technical challenge due to foot positioning and perspective. The WANNA VTO experience for high-heeled shoes addresses these challenges by providing an interactive way to evaluate color, heel height, details, and craftsmanship before making a purchase. This provides a more immersive and informative experience than static visuals.

“At Perfect Corp., we continuously advance AR innovation to redefine the e-commerce and online retail experience. The launch of WANNA High-Heel Virtual Try-On marks a significant milestone in online fashion shopping, allowing consumers to confidently explore this footwear category, which was never possible before. This technology will empower online shoppers with an interactive, realistic way to assess their perfect pair of heels,” says Alice Chang, Perfect Corp. CEO.

The VTO experience supports a variety of high-heeled shoe categories, including pumps, heeled sandals, ankle boots, and high-heeled boots. It allows users to assess heel height with precision, showcasing options ranging from 7 cm for standard pumps to 9 cm for closed-toe heels. To ensure optimal accuracy, WANNA recommends trying on the heels either barefoot or with socks. The experience also offers multiple viewing angles — including side view, shoe sole, top-down view (as when sitting), and rear view — enabling users to evaluate style and proportions from every angle.

The feature is available across web and mobile applications, offering brands and consumers a highly flexible and engaging virtual shopping experience. Through feature testing, WANNA has observed user interest in high-heeled shoe try-ons, reaffirming the demand for a more interactive and confidence-boosting digital shopping experience. High-Heel Virtual Try-On is part of WANNA’s offering, which supports a wide range of footwear styles — including sneakers, gum shoes, brogues, loafers, Oxford boots, high boots, mules, sandals, flip-flops, and ballerinas.

About WANNA (part of Perfect Corp.)

WANNA is an augmented reality technology company that creates immersive digital luxury shopping experiences through realistic virtual try-on, AR, and 3D solutions. As part of Perfect Corp., WANNA aims to revolutionize how people engage with fashion, empowering consumers to make confident and informed purchasing decisions.

WANNA delivers solutions across multiple categories, including footwear and bags, for various channels, including Web, iOS, Android, and WeChat mini-program.

For more information, visit wanna.fashion, and perfectcorp.com

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) leverages ‘Beautiful AI’ innovations to make our world more beautiful. As a pioneer and leader in the space, Perfect Corp. works with over 650 partners around the globe to empower brands to embrace the digital-first world by transforming shopping journeys through digital tech innovations.

Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions delivers synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys through hyper-realistic virtual try-ons, AI-powered skin analyses, personalized product recommendation tools and many more Beautiful AI innovations.

Contacts

WANNA Media Contact:



Anna Pozniak at press@wanna.fashion

Perfect Corp. Press Contacts:

Perfect Corp. official website: https://www.perfectcorp.com

Perfect Corp. on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/perfect-corp/

Perfect Corp. official Blog: https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/blog/1

Corporate: Tony Tsai at press@perfectcorp.com or by phone: +886-2-8667-1265, ext. 2167



USA: Allie Murphy at contact_pr@perfectcorp.com or by phone +1 (415) 625-8555



Japan: Kazushige Sato at contact_pr_jpn@perfectcorp.com or by phone: +81-3-6809-1135



China: Winter Zhang at Winter_zhang@perfectcorp.com or by phone: +86-166-2139-1855



Europe: Pauline Griffon at contact_pr_fr@perfectcorp.com

UAE: Marwa Mohamed at contact_pr_uae@perfectcorp.com or by phone: +971 (0) 50-728-4178



India: Taunj Mishra at contact_pr_in@perfectcorp.com

Indonesia: Efon Dea at contact_pr_id@perfectcorp.com