Chromalloy Holland Celebrates 50 Years of Excellence

Chromalloy, a global leader in aftermarket engineering and manufacturing solutions for the aviation, defense, and energy sectors, is proud to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its Chromalloy Holland facility located in Tilburg, The Netherlands.

Chromalloy Holland (Tilburg, Netherlands)

Photo of Chromalloy Holland, located in Tilburg, Netherlands

Founded in 1975 under the name Turbine Support Europe (TSE), the facility embraced a new identity as part of Chromalloy in 1982. Located in Tilburg, The Netherlands, Chromalloy Holland has established itself as a center of excellence for Parts Manufacturer Approval (PMA) High-Pressure Turbine (HPT) shrouds. The business has also developed advanced repairs for turbine frames and cases, and inspection of engine rotating group Life Limited Parts (LLP). Chromalloy Holland has both Designated Engineering Representative (DER) advanced component repair and full Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) licensed repair capabilities. A decade ago, Chromalloy Holland merged with Jamo Precision Components to support OEM new part manufacturing by expanding capabilities for complex machining.

Today, Chromalloy Holland employs approximately 200 dedicated employees who are committed to exceeding customer expectations, having a continuous improvement mentality and a focus on innovation. Their dedication and hard work have been instrumental in Chromalloy Holland’s success and growth over the last 50 years. Chromalloy Holland serves customers all around the globe, with strong relationships with the operators and owners of Aerospace and Industrial gas turbine assets. This facility’s commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction has earned it a reputation as a trusted partner throughout the industry.

“Chromalloy Holland exemplifies the spirit of innovation and operational excellence that defines our global network,” said Chris Celtruda, Chief Executive Officer. “This milestone is a testament to the team’s enduring commitment to quality, customer service, and continuous improvement.”

“We are incredibly proud of our 50-year legacy here in Tilburg,” added John Voncken, Regional General Manager Europe. “Our people, our partnerships, and our passion for progress have made Chromalloy Holland a cornerstone of our European operations.”

Chromalloy Holland celebrates this milestone with appreciation of the contributions of our many employees and looks forward to continuing our legacy of innovation and excellence in the years to come.

About Chromalloy

Chromalloy is a leading provider of engineering, manufacturing, and service for the aerospace, military, aero-derivative, and energy/industrial gas turbine aftermarket. For over 70 years, Chromalloy has been a trusted partner of airlines, aero-engine asset owners, and engine repair facilities. Chromalloy is a leader in FAA-certified, third-party PMA and DER solutions to enable customer value during engine restoration and maintenance. The combination of alternative PMA new parts, DER part repairs, and inventory of used serviceable material (USM) enables each engine overhaul to achieve expected performance and achieve best value. Operating from over 20 locations worldwide, Chromalloy remains committed to having the right global team, available inventory, and a bias for addressing service needs for legacy and midlife engines. Our investments in design engineering, testing, and component manufacturing ensure that all regulatory and performance criteria are met or exceeded.

As of May 2025, Chromalloy has developed and received FAA approval on over 50 gas path PMA parts, which have safely flown in excess of 6 BILLION flight hours with ZERO airworthiness directives. Chromalloy’s PMA parts are certified by the FAA to be equivalent to the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) part and meet all requirements.

