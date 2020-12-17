Perfect Corp.’s 2020 Q4 Color Trend Report Reveals The Top Beauty Tech Trends of Gen Z Consumers

Perfect Corp.’s YouCam Makeup app releases 2020 Q4 quarterly Global Beauty Trends Report, spotlighting the top five consumer shopping behaviors of Gen Z.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp., the leading beauty tech solutions provider and creator of the YouCam Makeup app, released 2020 Q4 Global Beauty Trends Report, revealing the biggest beauty tech trends of the Gen Z beauty consumer. The report analyzed YouCam Makeup app users from Generation Z, aged between 8 and 25 years old, to look at their shopping behaviors and virtual beauty try-on preferences as a means of predicting their continued economic influence and impact on the industry.





Generation Z holds a whopping $143 billion purchasing power and lives up to its name as the ‘digital generation.’ They rely heavily on technologies, like artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR), for both convenience and entertainment, aiding them in all elements of their life. The insightful findings from the YouCam Gen Z user preferences will help beauty brands respond and adapt to evolving consumer demands and tap into the most effective ways they can connect and engage with their customers. The report spotlights the top beauty tech trends for Gen Z including:

Gen Z’s trust in virtual try-on as a means of try-before-you-buy to make more confident purchase decisions. How Gen Z favors eye makeup and hair color virtual try-ons as a means of expressing and celebrating their individuality and self-expression. How Gen Z is motivated by personal connections and looks to advanced technology to help deliver a playful, interactive, personalized beauty experience geared specifically to them. Spotlighting Gen Z’s personal connection to social causes. How Gen Z relies heavily on personal recommendations to help guide their purchase decisions.

“We are excited to share the Q4 Global Beauty Trends Report with the industry and provide this resource to help brands better understand and market to the Gen Z beauty shopper,” shares Perfect Corp. founder and CEO, Alice Chang. “With over 900 million global downloads, the YouCam Community provides a valuable data snapshot into the Gen Z consumer preferences. Our recent findings spotlight their relationship with beauty tech and their evolving consumer needs over the last several months.”

To view the complete Q4 Global Beauty Trends Report, click here and download for free.

