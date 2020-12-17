MasterClass Announces First-Ever Animated Class with Nancy Cartwright Teaching Voice Acting

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — MasterClass , the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world’s best across a wide range of subjects, today announced that Emmy® Award–winning actress Nancy Cartwright—best known for lending her voice to hundreds of animated shows, including “The Simpsons” and “The Rugrats”—will teach a class on voice acting. Through custom animation, examples from her storied career and live-action demonstrations of her vocal techniques, Cartwright takes members behind the scenes and into the colorful world of voice acting. Cartwright’s class is now available exclusively on MasterClass , where subscribers get unlimited access to all 100+ instructors with an annual membership.

“Nancy has mastered the art of taking words off a page and using only her voice to bring hundreds of original animated characters to life on screen,” said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. “It’s only fitting that our first animated class features Nancy teaching members how to harness their voices to give life to unique characters and tap into their imagination.”

Designed for beginning and intermediate voice actors and nonactors alike, Cartwright’s MasterClass will unpack her holistic creative process for recording animated characters step-by-step, including voicing brand-new characters with original sketches to showcase her range of techniques. Nancy will open up about every part of her experience, from performance tips to insights on how to succeed in voice acting. She will break down the important role of a mentor, the differences between an agent and a manager and how to find representation and handling auditions, while using rejection to one’s benefit. Members will walk away from her class not only with skills for voice acting, but also with inspiring life lessons that can be applied to any career.

“If you’re going to start a career in voice acting, there are a few things you need to know. Number one, the most important thing is that you have to be yourself. You have your own voice—literally,” Cartwright said. “In my MasterClass, I’ll share advice on how to hone that voice and use it to not only build a career, but to uplift, to make change and to bring joy to others.”

An Ohio native, Cartwright has made her mark in the entertainment industry as one of the most beloved and recognized voices on television for nearly 40 years. She is best known as the voice behind Bart Simpson from “The Simpsons,” but has also voiced Chuckie in “Rugrats,” Mindy in “Animaniacs,” “Pinky and The Brain” Rufus in “Kim Possible” and dozens of others. Cartwright won the first-ever Emmy Award for Outstanding Voice-Over Performance in 1992, the Annie Award for voicing Bart Simpson in 1995 and a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for voicing Rufus, the naked mole rat in the Disney Channel series “Kim Possible” in 2004. In addition to her voice work, Cartwright co-founded the production company, Spotted Cow Entertainment, as well as the television development and production company CRE84U Entertainment, a recently launched global joint-venture focused on the acquisition and development of Latinx intellectual properties.

