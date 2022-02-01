Perfect Corp. Debuts on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)

– Perfect Corp., a Leading AR and AI SaaS Solution Provider in the Beauty and Fashion Industries, Today Becomes a Publicly Listed Company Trading on the NYSE

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) (“Perfect” or the “Company”), a global leader in providing augmented reality (“AR”) and artificial intelligence (“AI”) Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) solutions to beauty and fashion industries, today became a publicly listed company trading on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) with its Class A ordinary shares and warrants listed under the ticker symbols “PERF” and “PERF WS”, respectively. Alice Chang, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Perfect, together with Perfect’s senior management team, rang the bell to open the first trading day of Perfect’s shares and warrants at the NYSE at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time on Monday, October 31, 2022.





Today, Perfect becomes the first Taiwan-based SaaS company listed on the NYSE, as a pioneer in transforming the consumer shopping experience with its sophisticated SaaS solutions, including live product try-on. Founded in 2015, Perfect is a global leading provider of AI and AR SaaS solutions to the beauty and fashion industries. The Company currently has offices located in 11 cities worldwide, including New York, Tokyo, Paris, and Shanghai and it serves over 450 cosmetic brands.

“We are excited to make our debut today as a public company seven years after our inception. This is a momentous day for Perfect, and we are thrilled with what we have achieved,” said Alice Chang, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Perfect. “We have come this far thanks to our dedicated and world-class team of talents. Together, we have built Perfect into a global industry leader. We would like to thank our strategic investors and clients for their support and trust and for helping us to reach this milestone. Our NYSE listing marks not the destination but the beginning of an exciting new chapter. Leveraging our access to the global capital market, we plan to extend our industry coverage from beauty and fashion and adjacent sectors, augment our innovative AR and AI SaaS solutions, and empower more enterprises around the world to deliver transformative virtual product try-on experiences to consumers.”

With access to the global capital market, Perfect is committed to accelerating innovations in AI and AR SaaS solutions and expanding its business beyond beauty and fashion industries with its technology leadership and omnichannel reach. Perfect believes that it is well positioned to continue transforming consumers’ shopping experiences and capitalizing on its innovative technology, while maintaining environmental sustainability and fulfilling social responsibilities.

About Perfect Corp.

Founded in 2015, Perfect (NYSE: PERF) is a global leader in providing AR and AI SaaS solutions to beauty and fashion industries. Utilizing facial 3D modeling, and AI deep learning technologies, Perfect empowers beauty brands with product try-on, facial diagnostics, and digital consultation solutions to provide consumers with an enjoyable, personalized, and convenient omnichannel shopping experience. Today, Perfect has a leading market share in helping the world’s top beauty brands execute digital transformation, improve customer engagement, increase purchase conversion, and drive sales growth while maintaining environmental sustainability and fulfilling social responsibilities. For more information, visit https://www.perfectcorp.com/business.

