Mirum’s LIVMARLI Data Featured in Two Late-Breaker Presentations at The Liver Meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases

Phase 3 MARCH PFIC study to be presented as oral late-breaker

RISE infant safety study in ALGS to be presented as late-breaker poster

FOSTER CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#alagillesyndrome–Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM), today announced that it will present new data from LIVMARLI® (maralixibat) oral solution studies, including two late-breaker presentations, at The Liver Meeting® of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases taking place November 4-7, 2022 in Washington, D.C.

**Late-breaker**



ORAL SESSION #5001: Efficacy and safety of maralixibat in patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (MARCH-PFIC): a randomized placebo-controlled phase 3 study



Presented on Monday, November 7, 2022 at 10:15 a.m. ET as part of the Oral Late-Breaking Parallel Session



By Professor Richard J. Thompson, King’s College London

**Late-breaker**



POSTER #5021: Safety and tolerability characterization of maralixibat in infants with ALGS from 2 months of age: Interim results from the RISE study



Presented on Monday, November 7, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET as part of the Late-Breaking Poster Session



By Professor Richard J. Thompson, King’s College London

POSTER 4807: Real-world safety experience in patients with Alagille syndrome treated with maralixibat



Presented on Monday, November 7, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET as part of the Poster Session



By Dr. Ryan Himes, Ochsner Hospital for Children

The presentations will be available in the Publications and Presentations section of Mirum’s website following the meeting.

Mirum will also have a presence on the AASLD exhibit hall floor. The Company’s Medical Affairs personnel will address questions about Mirum’s pipeline and ongoing research at booth #528. A second booth #629 will have LIVMARLI product-specific information, as well as Alagille syndrome-focused disease state awareness (DSA). On the DSA side of the booth, a new virtual-reality experience will be available to visitors. This unique and powerful experience shows the average day, from the caregiver’s perspective, in caring for a child with the unrelenting itch associated with Alagille syndrome.

About LIVMARLI® (maralixibat) oral solution

LIVMARLI® (maralixibat) oral solution is an orally administered, once-daily, ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome (ALGS) one year of age and older and is the only FDA-approved medication to treat cholestatic pruritus associated with Alagille syndrome. For more information, please visit LIVMARLI.com.

LIVMARLI is currently being evaluated in late-stage clinical studies in other rare cholestatic liver diseases including an open-label extension study in progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC), and in biliary atresia. LIVMARLI has received Breakthrough Therapy designation for ALGS and PFIC type 2 and orphan designation for ALGS, PFIC and biliary atresia. To learn more about ongoing clinical trials with LIVMARLI, please visit Mirum’s clinical trials section on the company’s website.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

LIVMARLI can cause side effects, including:

Changes in liver tests. Changes in certain liver tests are common in patients with Alagille syndrome and can worsen during treatment with LIVMARLI. These changes may be a sign of liver injury and can be serious. Your healthcare provider should do blood tests before starting and during treatment to check your liver function. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you get any signs or symptoms of liver problems, including nausea or vomiting, skin or the white part of the eye turns yellow, dark or brown urine, pain on the right side of the stomach (abdomen) or loss of appetite.

Stomach and intestinal (gastrointestinal) problems. LIVMARLI can cause stomach and intestinal problems, including diarrhea, stomach pain, and vomiting during treatment. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you have any of these symptoms more often or more severely than normal for you.

A condition called Fat Soluble Vitamin (FSV) Deficiency caused by low levels of certain vitamins (vitamin A, D, E, and K) stored in body fat. FSV deficiency is common in patients with Alagille syndrome but may worsen during treatment. Your healthcare provider should do blood tests before starting and during treatment.

Other common side effects reported during treatment were bone fractures and gastrointestinal bleeding.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment of rare liver diseases. Mirum’s approved medication is LIVMARLI® (maralixibat) oral solution which is approved in the U.S. for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome one year of age and older. In Europe, the European Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has issued a positive opinion for LIVMARLI for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome two months of age and older. A decision by the European Commission is expected by year-end 2022.

Mirum’s late-stage pipeline includes two investigational treatments for debilitating liver diseases affecting children and adults. LIVMARLI, an oral ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor, is currently being evaluated in clinical trials for pediatric liver diseases and includes the MARCH Phase 3 clinical trial for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC) and the EMBARK Phase 2b clinical trial for patients with biliary atresia. In addition, Mirum has an expanded access program open across multiple countries for eligible patients with ALGS and PFIC.

Mirum’s second investigational treatment, volixibat, an oral IBAT inhibitor, is being evaluated in three potentially registrational studies including the VISTAS Phase 2b clinical trial for adults with primary sclerosing cholangitis, the OHANA Phase 2b clinical trial for pregnant women with intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy, and the VANTAGE Phase 2b clinical trial for adults with primary biliary cholangitis.

