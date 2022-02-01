Perfect Corp. Debuts Dermatologist-Verified ‘AI Skincare PRO’ Software iPad Solution Dedicated to Skincare Professionals and Med Spas

Perfect Corp. democratizes access to their cutting-edge AI skin diagnostic technology with YouCam for Business AI Skincare PRO, a convenient fast-to-market, and cost-effective tool for skincare professionals

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, brings iPad-compatibility to their award-winning AI-powered SaaS business solution for skincare, broadening their suite of YouCam for Business solutions with AI Skincare PRO. By using an iPad, the advanced SaaS skin tech solution delivers a streamlined way for med spas and skin care professionals to offer personalized skin health readings to their customers in a fast, visual, and easy-to-understand format, without the need for expensive medical equipment.

Personalized Skin Care Consultations Packed with Features to Enhance the Customer Journey





The YouCam for Business AI Skincare PRO solution, powered by AI deep learning algorithms and built using over 70,000 medical grade images, was designed to enhance the skin consultation journey. The iPad-friendly tool detects up to eight different skin conditions including spots, wrinkles, texture, dark circles, moisture, oiliness, redness, and eye bags, with full integration of advanced concerns coming soon, including acne, droopy eyelids, firmness, and radiance. The skin diagnosis takes two seconds to generate a downloadable result page with a skin score to help quantify skin health and areas of concern.

Empowering Skincare and Med Spa Businesses with State-of-the-Art AI Skin Tech Solutions

“We are excited to debut our YouCam for Business AI Skincare PRO solution as a seamless, cost-effective way for med spas and skincare professionals to access our advanced skin technology,” said Alice Chang, Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO. “This convenient and personalized AI Skincare PRO will help skincare businesses better serve their clients by offering a more engaging and tailored skin diagnostic experience.”

Validated by Dermatologists and Sporting HIPAA Personal Data Protection Certification

Perfect Corp.’s YouCam for Business AI Skincare PRO solution is a HIPAA-compliant secure SaaS platform, ensuring the highest level of protection and privacy for private healthcare information. The solutions is verified by dermatologists as an effective and accurate means to identifying skin concerns, with a 95% test-retest reliability rate. These confirmations are further proof of the practical application and utility of AI skin tech as a benefit along the consumer experience.

To learn more about Perfect Corp.’s AI Skin technology solutions, please visit: https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/products/ai-skin-diagnostic

For more information on how your brand can integrate Perfect Corp.’s AI Skincare PRO, please contact the Perfect Corp. sales team at: https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/contact-us/sales

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) is the leading SaaS AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming shopping experiences through empowering brands to embrace the digital-first world. By partnering with the largest names in the industry, Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions deliver synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys, as well as equipping brands with next generation of consumer goods. Perfect Corp. offers a complementary suite of mobile apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, to provide a consumer platform to virtually try-on new products, perform skin diagnoses, edit photos, and share experiences with the YouCam Community. To learn more, please visit PerfectCorp.com

