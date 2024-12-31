Perfect Corp. Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2024

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) (“Perfect” or the “Company”), a global leader in providing augmented reality (“AR”) and artificial intelligence (“AI”) solutions to consumers, beauty and fashion industries, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. The annual report can be accessed under the SEC Filing section on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.perfectcorp.com.





The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to 14F, No. 98 Minquan Road, Xindian District, New Taipei City 231, Taiwan, or via email at Investor_Relations@PerfectCorp.com.

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) leverages ‘Beautiful AI’ innovations to make our world more beautiful. As a pioneer and leader in the space, Perfect Corp. works with over 650 partners around the globe to empower brands to embrace the digital-first world by transforming shopping journeys through digital tech innovations. Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions delivers synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys through hyper-realistic virtual try-ons, AI-powered skin analyses, personalized product recommendation tools and many more Beautiful AI innovations. For more information, visit https://ir.perfectcorp.com.

