Peraso Announces Initial Production Shipments of Stealthy 60 GHz Wireless Solutions for Tactical Communications

Milestone shipment expands commercial presence in tactical communications and safety markets

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) (“Peraso” or the “Company”), a pioneer in mmWave wireless technology solutions, today announced the first production shipments of its advanced 60 GHz wireless solutions in support of tactical communications applications. Earlier this year, the Company announced a collaboration with a leading specialized defense contractor with expertise in mission-critical communications. This initial shipment marks the successful achievement of Peraso’s previously stated Q2 delivery commitment to the customer and expansion into mission-critical defense markets.

Peraso’s wireless platform uniquely enables next-generation battlefield safety systems, which will lead to saving soldiers’ lives. This technology is suitable for deployment by both military forces and non-combat personnel, including medics, peacekeepers and humanitarian responders. As the current NATO active force is approximately 3.44 million soldiers, the full potential market opportunity could exceed US$500 million.

“The initial shipment of Peraso’s technology for mission-critical defense applications underscores our commitment to delivering breakthrough mmWave solutions that contribute to life-saving capabilities in some of the world’s most demanding environments,” said Ron Glibbery, CEO of Peraso. “The stealthy capability of our 60GHz communications technology is an essential feature for this and other military applications. We’re proud that our mmWave technology will be used in mission-critical systems designed to save lives.”

Peraso’s 60 GHz wireless technology delivers a unique combination of low latency, high reliability and stealthy data transmission, making it ideally suited for real-time communications in the most demanding environments. Peraso will continue to pursue and collaborate with ecosystem partners to develop innovative solutions built on the Company’s robust and scalable mmWave technology.

For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high-performance 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software, and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, military, immersive video, and factory automation. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements.” These statements may be identified by words such as “estimates,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “plans,” “strategy,” “goal,” or “planned,” “seeks,” “may,” “might”, “will,” “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” “could,” “should,” and similar expressions, or the negative versions thereof, and which also may be identified by their context. All statements that address customer relationships, as well as availability, operating performance, cost benefits, and advantages of the products of Peraso and its customers, market acceptance of Peraso’s products, the Company’s market opportunity for tactical communication applications and expected production and anticipated acceptance and use of mmWave technology for tactical communication applications, that are not otherwise historical facts, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those projected in any such forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to: timing, receipt and fulfillment of customer orders associated with the Company’s mmWave products and solutions; anticipated use of mmWave by customers and intended users of the Company’s products; the availability and performance of Peraso’s products and solutions; the successful integration of Peraso’s products and technology with customer and third-party semiconductor, antenna and system solutions; reliance on manufacturing partners to assist successfully with the fabrication of the Company’s ICs and antenna modules; availability of quantities of ICs supplied by manufacturing partners at a competitive cost; level of intellectual property protection provided by the Company’s patents; vigor and growth of markets served by the Company’s customers and its operations; and other risks included in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Peraso undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

Peraso and the Peraso logo are registered trademarks of Peraso Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

###

Media Contact

Tyler Weiland

Shelton Group

+1-972-571-7834

tweiland@sheltongroup.com

Company Contact

Ron Glibbery

CEO

SOURCE: Peraso Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire