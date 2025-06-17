Best THC Gummies of 2025: 7 Must-Try Weed Gummies at BudPop

Check out BudPop’s latest THC gummies for 2025! Vegan, lab-tested, and packed with premium cannabinoids, these edibles set a new standard in quality and flavor.

Smoking cannabis isn’t for everyone. Some folks want a tastier, more convenient way to enjoy THC, be it for stress, better sleep, or just unwinding after a long day. That’s where THC gummies come in. These edibles deliver cannabis effects in a flavorful, controlled way without the need to inhale.

BudPop is making waves in 2025 with its newly launched premium, plant-based, lab-verified gummies. Featuring fresh cannabinoid blends, carefully crafted formulas, and standout flavors, these gummies have quickly become a top choice for anyone seeking high-quality THC edibles.

This guide takes a closer look at what THC gummies are, highlights BudPop’s newest releases that customers are loving, and helps you pick the best gummy for your needs.

What Are THC Gummies?

THC gummies are tasty candies infused with tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the active ingredient in cannabis that offers a relaxed, euphoric feeling. Instead of inhaling smoke or vapor, you eat a gummy and wait 30 minutes to 2 hours for effects, depending on factors like metabolism.

These popular hemp-derived treats are legal under the 2018 Farm Bill and come in doses ranging from mild 2 mg to potent 100 mg. Made with clean ingredients and lab-tested for consistent potency, THC gummies offer convenient, flavorful, and effective options for cannabis users looking for a smoke-free experience.

History Behind THC and Gummies

Cannabis use has a history spanning thousands of years, but THC was only isolated and identified by scientists in the 1960s. Since then, cannabis research has expanded significantly, especially in the past couple of decades. The early 2000s saw a rise in interest in cannabis edibles, largely due to increasing legalization in Canada and certain parts of the United States.

Unlike smoking or vaping, THC edibles offered a discreet option that didn’t draw attention or smell like cannabis. Then came the 2018 Farm Bill, which legalized hemp-derived cannabinoids containing less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC by dry weight. Brands like BudPop took this opportunity to craft ultra-clean, vegan gummies featuring unique blends, many paired with mushrooms and herbs, that provide more than just a head high.

BudPop: Brand Overview

BudPop is a standout brand in the hemp-derived THC scene. Based in the United States, this brand is known for transparent testing, powerful cannabinoid blends, and high-quality ingredients. Every gummy they offer is vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, and made with thoughtfully sourced components that are gentle on your body and taste buds alike.

BudPop’s gummies are manufactured using hemp grown organically. All batches go through independent lab testing to verify potency, safety, and legal compliance, and they post these results for users to view before purchase. This kind of access to information helps you make informed, confident decisions.

The company’s original spin on edibles lies in their wide range of cannabinoids, Delta 8, Delta 9, THCa, and HHC, as well as vitamins, botanicals, and adaptogens that support physical and mental wellness. Their popular Fruit Punch D9 gummies have especially won over experienced users looking for intensity and duration.

How Long Do BudPop Gummies Last?

THC gummies require some patience. On average, it takes 30 to 90 minutes to feel the initial effects, with the strongest impact showing up around hours 2 or 3. These effects typically last 4 to 8 hours, depending on your dosage and personal response to cannabinoids.

BudPop’s use of infused THC versus the cheaper sprayed-on method helps ensure every bite has the same active strength. That means you can expect predictability and smoother onset compared to unregulated alternatives.

Beginners usually start with lower-dose options and work their way up. More advanced users often gravitate toward the high-strength gummies that deliver a full-spectrum, full-day effect.

Top 7 THC Gummies At BudPop

BudPop offers a diverse lineup of THC gummies designed to suit different needs and preferences. From mellow relaxation to focused energy, these weed gummies deliver quality and flavor in every bite.

1. Fruit Punch Gummies

Fruit Punch Gummies offer a delicious, plant-based way to unwind with ease. Each gummy delivers a smooth dose of Delta 9 THC (15-20 mg), complemented by 2 mg each of CBC, CBG, and CBN for enhanced effects.

These hemp-derived treats are vegan, non-GMO, and Farm Bill compliant and are available in tangy Blueberry, Mango, and Strawberry flavors. Made in the USA and third-party lab-tested, they’re a premium option for relaxed moments.

2. Soda Pops Gummies

Soda Pops Gummies deliver a refreshing take on Delta 9 THC edibles, blending real fruit flavors like Cherry Cola, Lemon-Lime, and Orange. With 15 mg of premium hemp-derived Delta 9 THC per gummy, they offer a flavorful, consistent way to relax.

Vegan, non-GMO, and lab-tested for quality, these gummies combine nostalgia and effectiveness in one delightful treat, making them a standout choice for those seeking reliable, plant-based relaxation.

3. Blue Lotus Dream Gummies

Blue Lotus Dream Gummies combine ancient botanicals with modern cannabinoid science for ultimate relaxation. Each gummy features 300 mg of calming Blue Lotus extract, 2 mg of nano Delta-9 THC for a euphoric haze, 10 mg of nano CBN to aid restful sleep, and 10 mg of nano CBG for soothing relief.

With fast-absorbing nano technology and no melatonin, these gummies offer a uniquely balanced and peaceful experience.

4. Delta 9 + CBN Sleep Gummies

Delta 9 + CBN Sleep Gummies are crafted for a restful night with a potent blend of cannabinoids. Each bottle offers 30 cubes, each containing 15 mg Delta-9 THC, 10 mg CBN, and 5 mg melatonin for enhanced relaxation.

These gummies come in assorted fruit flavors and are made with hemp-derived distillate and natural, vegan-friendly ingredients. Farm Bill compliant and USA-made, they provide a soothing way to unwind and recharge.

5. All Star Relief Gummies

Packed with a powerhouse blend of cannabinoids, All Star Relief Gummies deliver comprehensive relief in every bite. Each gummy contains 1.5 mg Nano-THCP, 2 mg THCH, 5.5 mg Delta-9 THC, 6 mg Nano-Delta-9 THC, and 60 mg HHC, totaling 75 mg of cannabinoids per piece.

Infused with a natural huckleberry flavor and crafted with plant-based, cruelty-free ingredients, these gummies are a premium choice for those seeking balance and relaxation.

6. Strawberry Gelato Gummies

Strawberry Gelato Gummies offer a high-potency Delta-8 THC experience with doses ranging from 750 mg to 3000 mg per pack. Infused with a sweet and creamy flavor, these vegan-friendly gummies are crafted with premium, non-GMO ingredients.

Produced in the USA and third-party lab-tested for quality and consistency, they provide a smooth and reliable option for those seeking relaxation and uplifted moods.

7. Watermelon Zkittlez D8 Gummies

These gummies deliver a high-potency Delta-8 THC dose with 750 mg per pack. These vegan-friendly gummies feature a juicy watermelon flavor inspired by the classic Zkittlez strain. Made with non-GMO ingredients, they’re crafted in the USA and undergo third-party lab testing to ensure quality and consistency.

Watermelon Zkittlez D8 Gummies are perfect for those seeking a flavorful, reliable way to enjoy Delta-8; they offer a smooth and enjoyable experience every time. Ideal for both newcomers and seasoned users alike.

Other Types Of THC Products

BudPop offers a diverse range of THC products beyond gummies, catering to various preferences and needs. Here is the list of other types of THC products available at BudPop.

THCa Vape Carts : Infused with non-psychoactive THCa that activates when heated, offering wellness benefits with smooth, controlled effects.

Delta 8 Vape Pens : Provide a milder, calming high with convenient, discreet use and a more relaxed vibe than Delta 9.

THCA Flower : Raw cannabis flower that requires heating to activate THC. A popular choice for those who prefer traditional smoking or vaping methods.

Delta 8 Flower: Provides milder psychoactive effects than Delta 9 THC. Great for users seeking relaxation without intense intoxication.

Types of THC

Not all THC types deliver the same experience. BudPop labels all cannabinoid content clearly, helping users choose products that match their needs.

Delta 9 THC is the classic psychoactive cannabinoid in marijuana, producing the familiar high.

Delta 8 offers a gentler, more calming effect. HHC provides an energetic buzz without the strong mental intensity of Delta 9.

THCa is non-psychoactive unless heated, and is often used for wellness benefits without a high.

THCp is a potent variant, potentially 30 times stronger in receptor binding, though still under study.

Nano THC boosts absorption for faster effects.

Potential Side Effects of THC Gummies

When trying THC gummies, it’s important to approach dosing with care, as individual experiences can vary widely. Some people may notice mild changes in their usual sensations or feel a bit more relaxed or sleepy than expected.

Depending on factors like dosage, metabolism, and tolerance, these effects can feel different. For those new to weed edibles, starting with a low dose, typically between 2 to 5 mg, allows you to understand how your body responds before increasing the amount.

It’s common for people to feel eager to take a second dose if they don’t notice effects right away, but patience is key. THC edibles can take up to two hours to fully take effect, so waiting before adding more can help avoid any uncomfortable feelings or unexpected reactions.

Choosing THC gummies made with thoughtfully selected ingredients can also make a difference. Products free from artificial fillers and unnecessary additives tend to be gentler on the system. Checking the label for components like sugars or botanical extracts is helpful, especially for those who are sensitive or have specific dietary considerations.

If you’re currently taking any medications or managing health concerns, consulting a healthcare professional before trying THC products is a wise step. This helps ensure that your wellness routine remains safe and balanced. Overall, being mindful of dosage and ingredient quality can make your experience with THC gummies more enjoyable and tailored to your needs.

How Do We Pick Up These Top THC Gummies?

We picked this lineup based on key factors that serious cannabis users care about:

Verified Lab Testing: All BudPop products are reviewed by independent third-party labs for safety and strength.

Reliable Dosing: Infused instead of coated, so each serving is consistent and predictable.

Health-Conscious Ingredients: Vegan, non-GMO formulas built with quality in mind.

Trusted Reputation: BudPop has earned wide respect for honesty, sustainability, and great customer care.

Cannabinoid Variety: Choose from Delta 8, Delta 9, HHC, THCa, and blended products for unique effects.

Functional Additions: Botanicals, mushrooms, and adaptogens elevate the wellness side of each gummy.

Positive Feedback: Customer reviews consistently highlight smooth effects, great flavors, and on-point potency.

Compliance: All products meet federal THC limits, under 0.3% Delta 9 by dry weight.

Clear Instructions: Labels are straightforward and easy to follow for dosing and storage info.

Ethical Sourcing: Eco-friendly practices, USA-grown hemp, and cruelty-free ingredients show BudPop’s commitment to sustainability.

Weed Gummies FAQs

How can I ensure I’m buying safe THC gummies?

To ensure you’re purchasing safe THC gummies, buy from reputable brands such as BudPop that provide third-party lab testing results. These results confirm the product’s potency and purity. Always check the packaging for clear labeling of THC content and ingredients. Avoid products that mimic popular candies, as they can be misleading and potentially unsafe, especially for children.

What should I do if I consume too many weed gummies?

If you’ve consumed too many THC gummies, it’s important to stay calm. Find a comfortable, safe space to relax and wait for the effects to subside. Stay hydrated and consider engaging in calming activities like listening to music or watching a familiar show. If symptoms are severe or don’t improve, seek medical attention.

What should I look for in a THC gummy?

When selecting a THC gummy, consider the potency appropriate for your experience level. Begin with a low dose, such as 2.5 mg of THC, especially if you’re new to edibles. Choose products with natural ingredients and minimal artificial additives. Ensure the product has been tested by a third-party lab for quality and safety, and opt for reputable brands with positive reviews.

How do THC gummies compare to other forms of cannabis?

THC gummies differ from other cannabis forms in several ways. Edibles take longer to produce effects, typically between 30 minutes to 2 hours, compared to smoking or vaping. However, the effects of edibles last longer, often several hours. This prolonged effect is due to how THC is metabolized in the liver, converting it into a more potent form. Additionally, gummies are discreet and don’t produce smoke or odor.

