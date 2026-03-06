Peraso 60 GHz mmWave Technology Selected for Next-Generation Drone Identification System for Military Applications

Peraso Solutions Enable Secure Drone Communications in InTACT’s Advanced Identification Platform

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) (“Peraso”) today announced that its 60 GHz millimeter-wave (mmWave) semiconductor technology has been selected by InTACT, an Israeli defense contractor, for use in a new drone Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) system designed to operate in highly contested electronic warfare environments.

As modern battlefields become increasingly saturated with unmanned systems, the ability to quickly and reliably identify friendly drones has become a critical operational requirement for military forces. InTACT’s IFF system enables secure identification between drones and ground forces, allowing counter-drone systems and battlefield operators to determine whether aerial platforms are friendly or hostile.

At the core of the system, Peraso’s 60 GHz beamforming wireless transceivers provide the communications backbone for highly directional, low-power links that reduce the likelihood of detection or interception, making them well suited for dense electronic warfare environments.

“With the rapid proliferation of drones on the battlefield, secure identification systems are becoming essential to prevent friendly-fire incidents and enable safe coordination between unmanned and manned forces,” said Ron Glibbery, CEO of Peraso. “Our 60 GHz mmWave technology is designed to provide a secure, directional communications channel ideally suited for these environments, enabling advanced systems such as the IFF platform developed by InTACT.”

Modern military operations increasingly rely on large numbers of drones performing reconnaissance, strike, logistics, and electronic warfare missions, creating what military planners often describe as a “cluttered sky.” In such environments, the ability to rapidly distinguish between friendly and hostile systems is essential for both force protection and operational effectiveness.

The IFF system addresses this challenge by enabling mutual authentication between drones and ground forces, providing real-time identification capabilities that support infantry units, command systems, and counter-UAS defenses. The platform is designed to operate reliably in contested electromagnetic environments, where traditional radio communications can be easily detected or jammed.

“In modern warfare, identification systems must be secure, resilient, and extremely difficult for adversaries to detect or disrupt,” said Meir Rapaport, CEO of InTACT. “By leveraging Peraso’s advanced 60 GHz mmWave technology, we have been able to develop a stealthy and robust identification solution designed specifically for drone-dense battlefields.”

InTACT’s IFF solution, powered by Peraso’s mmWave semiconductor chips, offers several key advantages for tactical communications systems, including:

Highly directional beamforming communications

Low probability of detection and interception

Low power consumption for battery-operated platforms

Compact integration for drones and soldier-borne systems

Peraso Inc. and InTACT have collaborated for more than two years to develop the technology used to deploy tactical drone identification applications. To learn more about Peraso’s mmWave solutions, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high-performance 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software, and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, military, immersive video, and factory automation. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements.” These statements may be identified by words such as “estimates,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “plans,” “strategy,” “goal,” or “planned,” “seeks,” “may,” “might”, “will,” “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” “should,” and similar expressions, or the negative versions thereof, and which also may be identified by their context. All statements that address availability, operating performance, and advantages of the products of Peraso and InTACT, the expected benefits of Peraso’s collaboration with InTACT and anticipated use of mmWave technology in drone and other military applications, that are not otherwise historical facts, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those projected in any such forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, anticipated use of mmWave technology in drone and defense applications, the availability and performance of Peraso’s products, reliance on manufacturing partners to assist successfully with the fabrication of Peraso’s ICs and modules, availability of quantities of ICs supplied by Peraso’s manufacturing partners at a competitive cost, level of intellectual property protection provided by Peraso’s patents, vigor and growth of markets served by Peraso’s customers and its operations, and other risks, including the risks discussed in Peraso’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Peraso undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

