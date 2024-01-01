Intrusion Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on Tuesday, March 24, 2026

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) (“Intrusion” or the “Company”), a leader in cyberattack prevention solutions, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, after market close. In conjunction with the report, Tony Scott, CEO, and Kimberly Pinson, CFO, will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results.

Analysts and investors who would like to join the live call via teleconference are invited to dial in using the following information:

Date: Tuesday, March 24, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

United States (Toll-Free): +1-877-545-0523

International: +1-973-528-0016

Access Code: 121132

Webcast Registration: Link

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available after the conference call through April 7, 2026. The replay can be accessed by dialing +1-877-481-4010 and using the passcode 53469. International callers should dial +1-919-882-2331 and enter the same passcode at the prompt.

About Intrusion Inc.

Intrusion Inc. is a cybersecurity company based in Plano, Texas, specializing in advanced threat intelligence. At the core of its capabilities is TraceCop, a proprietary database that catalogs the historical behavior, associations, and reputational risk of IPv4 and IPv6 addresses, domain names, and hostnames. Built on years of gathering global internet intelligence and supporting government entities, this data forms the backbone of Intrusion’s commercial solutions.

Its most recent solution is Intrusion Shield – a next-generation network security platform designed to detect and prevent threats in real time. In observe mode, Shield delivers analytical insights powered by Intrusion’s exclusive data, helping organizations identify unseen patterns and previously unknown risks. In protect mode, it monitors traffic flow and automatically blocks known malicious and unknown connections from entering or exiting the network – providing a powerful defense against Zero-Day threats and ransomware. By integrating Shield into a network, organizations can elevate their overall security posture and enhance the performance of their broader cybersecurity architecture.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein, including statements regarding our financial position; our ability to continue our business as a going concern; our business, sales, and marketing strategies and plans; our ability to successfully market, sell, and deliver our Intrusion Shield commercial product and solutions to an expanding customer base; are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, such statements.

You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We have based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, and operating results. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as the same may be updated from time to time.

The forward-looking statements made herein relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

IR Contact

Alpha IR Group

Mike Cummings or Josh Carroll

INTZ@alpha-ir.com

Source: Intrusion Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire