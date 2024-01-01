People Can Show the World What They See With Launch of New Luma AI Dream Machine Service

Luma AI Releases Photon, a New Text-to-Image Foundation Model With Groundbreaking Speed and Efficiency; Announces Powerful New Photon Image API for Developers

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Luma AI today unveiled a free and subscription-based service that offers a new and intuitive user experience for its wildly popular Luma AI Dream Machine model now available on Web and iOS. With the Dream Machine service, creators everywhere will be able to more easily visually express what’s on their mind, free their imaginations, create stunning visuals, and share their ideas. The company also announced Luma AI Photon Image Model, the most creative, personalizable, and efficient image generation foundation model on the market. Photon Image Model has been purpose built to advance the power and capabilities of Dream Machine for everyone, including creatives, designers, and visual thinkers to help them achieve extraordinary things from directing cinematic stories to visualizing product ideas. In addition, Luma AI announced a new image API for developers and creators to build and scale powerful new creative applications.





“We are training the next generation of intelligence that goes far beyond language models and is rich in context, and highly visual. We are building Dream Machine on top of this creative intelligence as a new kind of place for people to be able to express their ideas in a fluid image, video, and language medium,” said Amit Jain, CEO and co-founder of Luma AI. “At Luma AI, we combine rigorous scientific research with an ambitious vision to help people think more visually, explore their ideas more effectively, and share their stories freely.”

New Dream Machine: An Intuitive Visual AI Service That Gives More People the Freedom of Imagination and Creation

Dream Machine was released as a model in June 2024 and has grown to 25 million registered users. Today, Dream Machine launched an effortless new interface and service that brings Luma AI’s powerful visual generative AI to consumers and professionals in a new intuitive medium. Dream Machine is built from the ground up as a new way to elevate and accelerate storytelling, creative design, and visual thinking without having to learn prompt engineering. It features groundbreaking new personalization features that let creators bring their own inspirations into Dream Machine to make purpose-fit images and videos.

Through this next generation of AI, Dream Machine offers a new way to express creative ideas and gives people new freedoms of imagination.

Subscription Pricing for Luma AI Dream Machine

Dream Machine is a free and monthly subscription service available in four tiers starting at $9.99 for hobbyists, $29.99 for explorers, $99.99 for professional use cases, and an enterprise tier for larger teams. These plans provide unparalleled value, enabling users to create more ideas through images and videos than ever before at an exceptional cost-efficiency, all powered by the groundbreaking architecture of Luma AI models to deliver creative freedom.

New Luma AI Photon Image Model: The Most Creative, Personalizable Image Foundation Model Offering Groundbreaking Speed and Efficiency

Luma AI Photon Image Model is a new image foundation model built from the ground up to bring the power of visual generative AI to those who design and build the world around us, from designers, movie makers, and visual thinkers to small businesses and educators. It generates the most creative images from simple natural language, as well as image instructions at ultra-high quality. It is built upon Luma AI’s groundbreaking Universal Transformer architecture making it 800% faster and cheaper than other comparable models. Through this combination of efficiency and creativity, Luma AI Photon Image Model brings us one step closer to the era of abundance of visual thought.

“Just as the Adobe Suite became indispensable because it held the context of our work lives, the real magic of Luma AI is in becoming the home for each creator’s unique creative DNA – their references, their style, their history – while Dream Machine learns and evolves with each user’s creative journey,” said Anjney Midha, General Partner at a16z and Luma AI Board Member. “Dream Machine’s state-of-the-art generation capabilities aren’t just technical achievements; they’re design breakthroughs that enable new kinds of creative flow. This tight coupling of user and technical innovation is what creates category-defining products.”

New Luma AI Photon Image API: A Visual AI Foundation for Developers to Build Creative Applications

The new Luma AI Photon Image API brings the next generation of AI to developers and creators to build the most powerful creative applications. Luma AI models are built with preference feedback provided by millions of users of Dream Machine, allowing products built using the Photon Image API to meet preferences and needs of real users from day-one.

Through the Photon Image API, developers can bring state-of-the-art text-to-image, image-to-image, and single-image character reference capabilities to their users. The Photon Image API offers rapid global scaling to help products grow and dedicated hands-on support. Inputs and outputs to the Photon Image API are kept private and never used in model training.

The new Photon Image API will be available to developers and creators in Q4 2024.

How Luma AI Dream Machine Service Works

On Dream Machine people can:

See what’s in their mind: visually express ideas, thoughts, and concepts.

Create things: explore, brainstorm, and spark endless inspiration.

Learn and understand: learn and grow through creative queries.

Share and collaborate: share not just the final result, but also the creative process through boards.

Key Features of Dream Machine

Ideate using natural language: Dream Machine understands instructions, context, and intent like a creative partner. This means people can bring the power of generative AI into their work without having to learn prompt engineering. Creators can brainstorm, create, and edit images and videos by describing changes in words that come naturally.

Dream Machine understands instructions, context, and intent like a creative partner. This means people can bring the power of generative AI into their work without having to learn prompt engineering. Creators can brainstorm, create, and edit images and videos by describing changes in words that come naturally. Explore and ideate with images: People can tell with text or just show Dream Machine the styles, colors, structures, and visual ideas by prompting with multiple images or reimagine with character references. Creators can bring ideas from previous work and from across the Internet to shape them into spectacular new creations.

People can tell with text or just show Dream Machine the styles, colors, structures, and visual ideas by prompting with multiple images or reimagine with character references. Creators can bring ideas from previous work and from across the Internet to shape them into spectacular new creations. Travel the vast space of ideas quickly: Discover brand new ideas using Brainstorm or Creative Query, quickly remix ideas with Concept Pill. Together with Dream Machine, people can learn and grow in their craft.

Discover brand new ideas using Brainstorm or Creative Query, quickly remix ideas with Concept Pill. Together with Dream Machine, people can learn and grow in their craft. Create video at the speed of curiosity : See visions come to life, like how a dress flows or a scene unfolds, using the powerful and fast Luma AI Photon Image Model with Keyframes, Camera Control, Indefinite Extend, and many other capabilities.

See visions come to life, like how a dress flows or a scene unfolds, using the powerful and fast Luma AI Photon Image Model with Keyframes, Camera Control, Indefinite Extend, and many other capabilities. Share and remix: Share ideas and creative process with friends or colleagues through Dream Machine Boards. Easily save and remix shared assets to inspire collaboration and discover surprising new directions.

Key attributes of Luma AI Photon Image Model

Best creative outputs for visual tasks for music, film and graphic design to interior/architecture and fashion

Fastest creation time of any high-quality model in the market

Groundbreaking new single-image character generations

State-of-the-art in natural language instruction understanding and reasoning

Powerful new multi-image prompting system to bring in your existing works and styles

State-of-the-art text rendering

About Luma AI

The future of AI is rich, visual, physically intelligent, and interactive. Luma AI was founded in 2021 to build this next generation of intelligence that can partner with humans to help us do extraordinary things. Dream Machine, which launched in June 2024 and has reached more than 25M registered users, is built on Luma AI’s text-to-video and text-to-image visual AI model. This new free and subscription-based service allows everyone to make high-quality, realistic, and creative videos and images. Luma AI’s model is a highly scalable and efficient generative transformer model trained directly on language and visual media, making it capable of generating physically accurate, consistent, and creative outputs. Dream Machine was built by a radically talented and very small team of researchers, engineers, and designers. Luma AI has raised $80M in funding from strategic investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Amplify Partners, Matrix Partners, General Catalyst, and South Park Commons.

