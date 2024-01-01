Brown Books Kids Publishes Picture Book with a Whimsical Twist on the Classic Holiday Carol: The Twelve Days of Christmas

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#animals–Renowned Dungeons & Dragons artist and New York Times bestselling illustrator, Todd Lockwood, brings Christmas to life with his enchanting take on a holiday favorite: The Twelve Days of Christmas: A Holiday Fantasy.





Reminiscent of Where’s Waldo? and Richard Scarry’s own delightful picture book series, Lockwood creates a visual feast full of hidden pictures and easter eggs to be found within. In this chaotic-good tale, a bear couple hosts a growing band of characters in their home. With each new verse, the artistic frame of illustration expands, and more characters pop into the story to sing, play and dance along. By the end of this animated crescendo, the climactic two-page spread has readers searching to find each animal they thought they’d been following all along. Lockwood will inspire the spirit of the season as youngsters sing and laugh along to his charming holiday fantasy.

“ Delightful discoveries await readers’ attention in this zany Yuletide offering.” —Kirkus Reviews

“ Lockwood’s art is a riot of color and mayhem and, for the right readers, will be delicious to pore over.” —School Library Journal

“ Todd Lockwood brings this beloved song to life with unique characters that celebrate the festive fun of the season and the joy of holiday time. I’m in awe of the stunning elements that Todd weaves as the story unfolds and the party grows. The culmination is a wildly wonderful scene!” —Luke Flowers, New York Times Bestselling Illustrator of A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood: The Poetry of Mr. Rogers and Disney’s The Muppet Christmas Carol: The Illustrated Holiday Classic

“ A sumptuous Christmas feast of a book!” —P. J. Lynch, Two-Time CILIP Kate Greenaway Medalist and Bestselling Illustrator of The Christmas Miracle of Jonathan Toomey

Todd Lockwood’s artwork has been featured on the covers of multiple New York Times bestselling fantasy and speculative fiction novels, including the beloved Legend of Drizzt Series by R. A. Salvatore. His illustrations have been honored with multiple appearances in Spectrum and the Communication Arts Illustration Annual, along with numerous industry awards. Always known for the narrative power of his paintings, Todd’s debut novel, The Summer Dragon, was released to rave reviews in 2016, and was shortlisted by both Barnes & Noble and Amazon for the Best Sci-Fi/Fantasy Novels of the Year.

