Pembee Partners With Koka Kids in Year-Long Sponsorship To Support Grassroots Judo

Booking and class management platform Pembee today announces a one-year partnership with Koka Kids, the children’s judo publisher founded by former World Champion Nicola Fairbrother MBE, 8th Dan. The sponsorship began 1st May 2026.

Pembee , the booking and class management platform used by activity organisers across the UK and beyond, has today announced a one-year sponsorship of Koka Kids, the leading publisher of judo educational books for children.

The partnership brings together two organisations focused on supporting the people who run kids’ activities – coaches, clubs, and instructors – and the families they serve. Koka Kids has spent over 30 years helping young judoka fall in love with the sport through beautifully designed books that teach throws, holds, groundwork and breakfalls. Pembee gives the clubs that teach those same children a modern way to take bookings, manage registers, and collect medical and consent forms in one place.

Through the sponsorship, Pembee will support Koka Kids’ work with judo clubs across the UK and internationally over the next twelve months, helping more young athletes access high-quality learning materials.

Ed Hollinghurst, founder of Pembee, said: “Koka Kids has done something genuinely special for grassroots judo – they’ve made learning the sport feel exciting for kids and made coaches’ lives a little easier in the process. That’s exactly the kind of work we want to get behind. Martial arts clubs are a big part of the Pembee community, and partnering with Nicola and the team is our way of giving something back to a sport that means a lot to so many of our customers.”

Nicola Fairbrother MBE, 8th Dan, former World Champion and founder of Koka Kids, said: “I’m delighted to be working with Pembee for the year ahead. Anything that helps clubs spend less time on admin and more time on the mat is good for judo. Pembee understands what it takes to run a busy children’s activity, and their support means we can keep doing what we do best – creating books that inspire the next generation of judoka.”

MEDIA CONTACT

Name: Ed Hollinghurst

Email: ed@pembee.app

Organization: Pembee

Website: https://www.pembee.app/

SOURCE: Pembee

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire