Arrive AI to Report Q1 2026 Results and Host Webcast on May 15

Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI), an autonomous delivery network company built around patented, AI-powered Arrive Points™, announced today that the company intends to release its first quarter 2026 financial results on Friday, May 15, 2026, before the market opens.

Following the issuance of the earnings release, members of Arrive AI’s leadership team will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to review the results, discuss recent developments, and address the company’s strategic and operational objectives.

Event Details:

Title: Arrive AI Inc. Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Date: May 15, 2026

Time: 8:30 AM EDT (Live Event)

Duration: 60 minutes

Webcast Link:

View the live webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4ovfitm5.

If you are an analyst and would like to join the call to ask questions, please contact Alliance IR at ARAI.IR@allianceadvisors.com.

Investor Questions Ahead of Earnings Call

Arrive AI welcomes questions from investors and the broader community in advance of its upcoming earnings call. To promote transparency and engagement, individuals are encouraged to submit questions through the Arrive AI Ideas Board at https://ideas.arriveai.com/board/9?code=AC8892D1.

Submitted questions may be reviewed and addressed by management during the earnings call, time permitting.

A replay of the call will be available after the event on Arrive AI’s website at arriveai.com/investor-relations.

A Note About the Earnings Call Format

In keeping with Arrive AI’s focus on artificial intelligence and automation, the company may continue to explore innovative formats within its earnings calls.

Following opening remarks from Founder and CEO Dan O’Toole, portions of the prepared comments may be delivered using AI-assisted voice technology. The company will clearly disclose any such use during the call.

The ideas, strategy, and financial results discussed will remain those of Arrive AI’s leadership team. These technologies reflect the company’s commitment to demonstrating real-world applications of AI in business communications.

About Arrive AI

Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) is building the infrastructure for autonomous logistics through a network of intelligent delivery endpoints that enable secure, asynchronous exchange of goods. The company’s platform supports drones, ground robotics, and human couriers, solving the “last inch of the last-mile” challenge across logistics, healthcare, and enterprise delivery.

Media Contact:

Kylie Conway

media@arriveai.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Alliance Advisors IR

ARAI.IR@allianceadvisors.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and statements of Arrive AI’s management in connection with this news release or related events contain or may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “potential”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “optimistic” or “may” and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management’s current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may be beyond our control. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. Potential investors should review Arrive AI’s Registration Statement and other filings for more complete information, including the risk factors that may affect future results, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Arrive AI Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire