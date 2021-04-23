Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces the 9th Annual Pebby Award Winners

Celebrating the Year’s Best Hotels

HOLLYWOOD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PEB #PEB–Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the “Company”) today announced the winners of its Ninth Annual Pebby Awards. The Pebby Award winners were chosen for their outstanding accomplishments in 2020, as determined by the Company.

“This year, a Pebby Award symbolizes not only hotel management excellence, but extraordinary work despite severely restrictive conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jon E. Bortz, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. “Today, we recognize and celebrate our talented property teams and skilled asset managers, and we look forward to journeying together on the much-needed road to recovery in 2021.”

The categories for the Ninth Annual Pebby Awards are Best Picture, Best Directing, Best Actor / Actress, Best Live Action Short Film, Best Visual Effects, Best Music (Original Score), Best Cinematography, Best Documentary and Best Animated Feature Film.

THE WINNERS…

Best Picture – For best overall performance by a hotel in 2020, based on operating execution and profitability, in addition to adapting to the challenging environment created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

And the 2020 Winner Is… Southernmost Beach Resort, Managed by Highgate, Led by General Manager Sarka Takovich!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Picture:

Hotel Zetta San Francisco

LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club

Skamania Lodge

The Liberty, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Boston

The Westin Copley Place, Boston

Best Directing – For best overall leadership and comprehensive expense management in 2020.

And the 2020 Winner Is… Hotel Vintage Portland, Managed by Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Led by General Manager Rachel Wilson!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Directing:

Embassy Suites San Diego Bay – Downtown

Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection

Le Méridien Delfina Santa Monica

Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square

The Management Team for Hotel Spero and The Marker San Francisco

W Boston



Best Actor / Actress – For best overall effort made by a hotel team to positively impact their community and/or neighborhood and help raise awareness for social justice and equity.

And the 2020 Winner Is… Hotel Zena Washington DC, Managed by Viceroy Hotel Group, Led by General Manager Jeff Harvey!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Actor / Actress:

Argonaut Hotel

Chaminade Resort & Spa

Harbor Court Hotel San Francisco

The Nines, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Portland

Viceroy Washington DC

Best Live Action Short Film – For best “skeleton crew” management, honoring the temporarily suspended hotel with the most dedicated management team.

And the 2020 Winners Are… A Tie Between

Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection, Managed by HEI Hotels & Resorts, Led by General Manager Mark Deinhart &

The Management Team for Argonaut Hotel and Hotel Zoe Fisherman’s Wharf, Managed by Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Led by General Manager Stefan Muhle!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Live Action Short Film:

Harbor Court Hotel San Francisco

Hotel Palomar Los Angeles Beverly Hills

L’Auberge Del Mar

The Management Team for Chamberlain West Hollywood Hotel, Grafton on Sunset, Le Parc Suite Hotel and Montrose West Hollywood

The Westin Michigan Avenue Chicago

Best Visual Effects – For best overall performance during a major renovation, following the Company’s standard of “relentless pursuit of continuous improvement” and maintaining a pleasant and professional demeanor while going through disruptions, surprises and great inconveniences.

And the 2020 Winner Is… San Diego Mission Bay Resort, Managed by Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Led by General Manager Douglas Rucker!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Visual Effects:

Chaminade Resort & Spa

Embassy Suites San Diego Bay – Downtown

Hotel Zena Washington DC

Le Parc Suite Hotel

The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

Viceroy Santa Monica Hotel

Best Music (Original Score) – For outstanding implementation of new health protocols and creative operating practices in a COVID-19 world.

And the 2020 Winner Is… Paradise Point Resort & Spa, Managed by Davidson Hotels & Resorts, Led by General Manager Jim Gross!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Music (Original Score):

Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club

Le Méridien Delfina Santa Monica

Solamar Hotel

W Los Angeles – West Beverly Hills

Best Cinematography – For best implementation of energy conservation programs and green initiatives to reduce energy, water and waste to limit a hotel’s carbon footprint.

And the 2020 Winner Is… LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club, Managed by Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Led by General Manager Tim Herman!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Cinematography:

Argonaut Hotel

Chaminade Resort & Spa

Hotel Zoe Fisherman’s Wharf

Best Documentary – For best overall implementation of accounting standards and controls, including success in minimizing credit card chargebacks and overall expense management.

And the 2020 Winner Is… L’Auberge Del Mar, Managed by Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Led by General Manager Robert Gregson and Controller Kevin Rickman!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Documentary:

Argonaut Hotel

Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection

Hotel Palomar Los Angeles Beverly Hills

The Marker Key West Harbor Resort

Viceroy Santa Monica Hotel

Best Animated Feature Film – For best overall adoption of food and beverage concepts while adhering to social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols to keep customers and team members safe.

And the 2020 Winner Is… The View, a Treeside Restaurant at Chaminade Resort & Spa, Managed by Benchmark Global Hospitality, Led by General Manager Kevin Herbst and Director of Sales & Marketing Connie Hagston!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Animated Feature Film:

BALEEN at LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club

Departure Restaurant at The Nines, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Portland

Harborside Grill at Hyatt Regency Boston Harbor

Tidal at Paradise Point Resort & Spa

Urban Farmer Restaurant at The Nines, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Portland

