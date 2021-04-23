Kindred Healthcare and Palomar Health Announce Opening of Palomar Health Rehabilitation Institute

LOUISVILLE, Ky. & SAN DIEGO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kindred Healthcare, LLC (“Kindred”) and Palomar Health today announced the opening of Palomar Health Rehabilitation Institute, a 52-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Escondido, California, a city in north San Diego County.

Palomar Health provides the most comprehensive health care in North San Diego County through its two medical centers and more than 900 affiliated medical providers serving more than half a million people. Palomar Health is San Diego County’s only member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network and is nationally recognized as operating one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals. Beginning in July 2000, Kindred Hospital Rehabilitation Services began managing the inpatient rehabilitation unit at Palomar Health’s Downtown Escondido Campus. Kindred also operates a long-term acute care hospital in the region.

Palomar Health Rehabilitation Institute is dedicated to the treatment and recovery of individuals who have experienced a loss of function due to an injury or illness. The hospital offers intensive, patient-focused, specialized rehabilitation services with specialty programs dedicated to neuro, stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury and amputation. The hospital has all private rooms; a secured acquired brain injury unit; in-room dialysis; and large multidisciplinary therapy gymnasiums with the latest therapeutic technologies, including augmented reality balance training, therapy bionics and a full body exoskeleton. In addition, the hospital features a therapeutic courtyard with varied surfaces; and a transitional living apartment designed to simulate a residential home to prepare patients for their daily living tasks before they are discharged home. For more information about Palomar Health Rehabilitation Institute, go to www.palomarhealthrehabinstitute.com.

“Our quality-focused collaboration with Palomar Health will allow this new hospital to provide increased access to rehabilitation services in the San Diego County and Southern California region,” said Russ Bailey, President, Kindred Rehabilitation Services. “The Palomar Health Rehabilitation Institute will be dedicated to passionately advocating for, and providing hope, healing and recovery to, patients in its care.”

“We are thrilled to offer our community the highest quality of care through exceptionally skilled staff using the latest technology in a home-like environment,” said Palomar Health Chief Operating Officer Sheila Brown. “The location is easily accessible for the millions of people living in the region who want to support their loved one’s journey back to health.”

About Kindred Healthcare

Kindred Healthcare, LLC is the nation’s leading specialty hospital company delivering acute health services in its long-term acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, acute rehabilitation units, and behavioral health line of business, all specializing in treating the most medically complex patients. Based in Louisville, Kentucky, and ranked as one of Fortune magazine’s Most Admired Healthcare Companies for nine years, Kindred’s mission is to help our patients reach their highest potential for health and healing with intensive medical and rehabilitative care through a compassionate patient experience. For more information, go to www.kindredhealthcare.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Palomar Health

Established in 1948, the award-winning team at Palomar Health provides the most comprehensive health care in North San Diego County through its two medical centers and more than 900 affiliated medical providers serving more than half a million people. Palomar Health is San Diego County’s only member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network and is nationally recognized as operating one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals; a Best 100 Hospital for joint replacement and orthopedic surgery; a Best Hospital for stroke care, heart care and bariatric surgery; a Diabetes and Stroke Center of Excellence; and a Blue Distinction Center for spine surgery, cardiac care and maternity. Through its network of providers, Palomar Health offers medical services in virtually all fields of medicine including primary care, cardiovascular care, emergency services, trauma, cancer, orthopedics, women’s health, behavioral health, rehabilitation, robotic surgery and bariatric surgery at offices strategically located throughout the North San Diego County region. For more information please visit www.PalomarHealth.org. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

