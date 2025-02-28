Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces the 13th Annual Pebby Award Nominations
Recognizing the Year’s Best Hotels
HOLLYWOOD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PEB #REIT–Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the “Company” or “Pebblebrook”) today announced its nominations for the Thirteenth Annual Pebby Awards. The Pebby Award nominees were chosen for their outstanding accomplishments in 2024, as determined by Pebblebrook’s selection committee.
The 2025 Pebby Award nominees include a diverse array of urban hotels and resorts from across the portfolio. Several properties received multiple nominations, led by the Embassy Suites San Diego Bay – Downtown with seven nominations and the Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection, with five. This year’s nominees showcased determination and resilience, setting the stage for one of the most highly contested Pebby Awards ceremonies to date.
Reflecting on the significance of this event, Jon E. Bortz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, stated, “As we celebrate our thirteenth year of the Pebby Awards, we consider how much has changed since we first started these awards, and how our property teams continue to demonstrate excellence by adapting and overcoming challenges in an ever changing industry. A big congratulations to our property teams who have been nominated for a prestigious Pebby Award.”
And the nominees are…
Best Picture – For best overall performance by a hotel, based on operating execution and profitability, and adaptation to a challenging operating environment.
- Margaritaville Hotel San Diego Gaslamp Quarter
- The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter
- Harbor Court Hotel San Francisco
- Embassy Suites San Diego Bay – Downtown
- Revere Hotel Boston Common
- 1 Hotel San Francisco
- Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter
Best Director – For best overall leadership by a management team, including revenue management and comprehensive expense management.
- Inn On Fifth
- Chaminade Resort & Spa
- Embassy Suites San Diego Bay – Downtown
- Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection
- Argonaut Hotel
- The Marker Key West Harbor Resort
- The Liberty, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Boston
Best Actor / Actress – For best overall sales and marketing team.
- Hotel Palomar Los Angeles Beverly Hills
- Chaminade Resort & Spa
- Argonaut Hotel
- Embassy Suites San Diego Bay – Downtown
- Jekyll Island Club Resort
- LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club
- The Westin Copley Place, Boston
- Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection
Best International Feature Film – For best overall effort made by a hotel team to positively impact their community and neighborhood.
- Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter
- Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection
- Revere Hotel Boston Common
- Hotel Zena Washington DC
- LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club
- Inn On Fifth
- Chaminade Resort & Spa
Best Live Action Short Film – For best overall revenue management strategies and execution.
- W Los Angeles – West Beverly Hills
- The Liberty, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Boston
- Margaritaville Hotel San Diego Gaslamp Quarter/Hotel Zephyr Fisherman’s Wharf
- 1 Hotel San Francisco
- The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter
- The Westin Copley Place, Boston
- Chamberlain West Hollywood Hotel/Hotel Ziggy/Le Parc at Melrose/Montrose at Beverly Hills
Best Production Design – For best overall hotel profitability flow-through.
- Viceroy Washington DC
- Hyatt Regency Boston Harbor
- Harbor Court Hotel San Francisco
- Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection
- Newport Harbor Island Resort
- The Nines, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Portland
- Embassy Suites San Diego Bay – Downtown
Best Visual Effects – For best overall performance during a major renovation, following the Company’s standard of “relentless pursuit of continuous improvement” and maintaining a pleasant and professional demeanor while going through disruptions, surprises and great inconveniences.
- LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club
- Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa
- Newport Harbor Island Resort
- Jekyll Island Club Resort
Best Original Score – For best overall performance following a prior year major renovation, as measured by increases in market share and operating cash flow.
- Hotel Zena Washington DC
- Margaritaville Hotel San Diego Gaslamp Quarter
- Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter
- Viceroy Santa Monica Hotel
- 1 Hotel San Francisco
- Embassy Suites San Diego Bay – Downtown
- Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa
Best Adapted Screenplay – For best overall forecasting accuracy of operating profitability.
- Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort
- San Diego Mission Bay Resort
- Skamania Lodge
- Hotel Palomar Los Angeles Beverly Hills
- Southernmost Beach Resort
Best Cinematography – For best overall implementation of energy conservation programs and green initiatives to reduce energy, water, and waste and reduce overall greenhouse gas emissions.
- 1 Hotel San Francisco
- W Boston
- Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection
- The Hotel Zags
- Hyatt Regency Boston Harbor
Best Documentary Feature – For best overall implementation of accounting standards and controls, including success in minimizing credit card chargebacks and overall expense management.
- Skamania Lodge
- Argonaut Hotel
- Embassy Suites San Diego Bay – Downtown
- Paradise Point Resort & Spa
- Hyatt Centric Delfina Santa Monica/Viceroy Santa Monica Hotel
- Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort
- Hyatt Regency Boston Harbor
Best Animated Feature Film – For best overall restaurant and/or bar, as measured by profitability, creativity, operating models and guest experience.
- Dirty Habit @ Hotel Monaco Washington DC
- Adelaide Restaurant @ L’Auberge Del Mar
- The Wharf @ Jekyll Island Club Resort
- Urban Farmer Restaurant @ The Nines, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Portland
- Blue Mermaid Restaurant @ Argonaut Hotel
- The Trading Post Café & Bar and The Palma Bar & Grill @ Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa
- Wild Hare Bar Garden @ Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter
Academy Honorary Award – For most improved Tripadvisor rankings, as determined by guests.
- Margaritaville Hotel San Diego Gaslamp Quarter
- Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa
- Embassy Suites San Diego Bay – Downtown
- Revere Hotel Boston Common
- Hotel Monaco Washington DC
- Inn On Fifth
- Hotel Zelos San Francisco
The 13th Annual Pebby Award winners will be announced on Friday, February 28, 2025 starting at 3:00 PM ET. Follow along on X (formerly Twitter) at @PebblebrookPEB to receive live updates as the Pebby winners are announced, and check out http://www.pebblebrookhotels.com to learn more about Pebblebrook’s hotels and the esteemed management teams leading them.
About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 46 hotels, totaling approximately 12,000 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets. For more information, visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow @PebblebrookPEB.
