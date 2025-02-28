Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces the 13th Annual Pebby Award Nominations

Recognizing the Year’s Best Hotels

The 2025 Pebby Award nominees include a diverse array of urban hotels and resorts from across the portfolio. Several properties received multiple nominations, led by the Embassy Suites San Diego Bay – Downtown with seven nominations and the Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection, with five. This year’s nominees showcased determination and resilience, setting the stage for one of the most highly contested Pebby Awards ceremonies to date.

Reflecting on the significance of this event, Jon E. Bortz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, stated, “ As we celebrate our thirteenth year of the Pebby Awards, we consider how much has changed since we first started these awards, and how our property teams continue to demonstrate excellence by adapting and overcoming challenges in an ever changing industry. A big congratulations to our property teams who have been nominated for a prestigious Pebby Award.”

And the nominees are…

Best Picture – For best overall performance by a hotel, based on operating execution and profitability, and adaptation to a challenging operating environment.

Margaritaville Hotel San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

Harbor Court Hotel San Francisco

Embassy Suites San Diego Bay – Downtown

Revere Hotel Boston Common

1 Hotel San Francisco

Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

Best Director – For best overall leadership by a management team, including revenue management and comprehensive expense management.

Inn On Fifth

Chaminade Resort & Spa

Embassy Suites San Diego Bay – Downtown

Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection

Argonaut Hotel

The Marker Key West Harbor Resort

The Liberty, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Boston

Best Actor / Actress – For best overall sales and marketing team.

Hotel Palomar Los Angeles Beverly Hills

Chaminade Resort & Spa

Argonaut Hotel

Embassy Suites San Diego Bay – Downtown

Jekyll Island Club Resort

LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club

The Westin Copley Place, Boston

Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection

Best International Feature Film – For best overall effort made by a hotel team to positively impact their community and neighborhood.

Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection

Revere Hotel Boston Common

Hotel Zena Washington DC

LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club

Inn On Fifth

Chaminade Resort & Spa

Best Live Action Short Film – For best overall revenue management strategies and execution.

W Los Angeles – West Beverly Hills

The Liberty, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Boston

Margaritaville Hotel San Diego Gaslamp Quarter/Hotel Zephyr Fisherman’s Wharf

1 Hotel San Francisco

The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

The Westin Copley Place, Boston

Chamberlain West Hollywood Hotel/Hotel Ziggy/Le Parc at Melrose/Montrose at Beverly Hills

Best Production Design – For best overall hotel profitability flow-through.

Viceroy Washington DC

Hyatt Regency Boston Harbor

Harbor Court Hotel San Francisco

Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection

Newport Harbor Island Resort

The Nines, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Portland

Embassy Suites San Diego Bay – Downtown

Best Visual Effects – For best overall performance during a major renovation, following the Company’s standard of “relentless pursuit of continuous improvement” and maintaining a pleasant and professional demeanor while going through disruptions, surprises and great inconveniences.

LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club

Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa

Newport Harbor Island Resort

Jekyll Island Club Resort

Best Original Score – For best overall performance following a prior year major renovation, as measured by increases in market share and operating cash flow.

Hotel Zena Washington DC

Margaritaville Hotel San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

Viceroy Santa Monica Hotel

1 Hotel San Francisco

Embassy Suites San Diego Bay – Downtown

Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa

Best Adapted Screenplay – For best overall forecasting accuracy of operating profitability.

Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort

San Diego Mission Bay Resort

Skamania Lodge

Hotel Palomar Los Angeles Beverly Hills

Southernmost Beach Resort

Best Cinematography – For best overall implementation of energy conservation programs and green initiatives to reduce energy, water, and waste and reduce overall greenhouse gas emissions.

1 Hotel San Francisco

W Boston

Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection

The Hotel Zags

Hyatt Regency Boston Harbor

Best Documentary Feature – For best overall implementation of accounting standards and controls, including success in minimizing credit card chargebacks and overall expense management.

Skamania Lodge

Argonaut Hotel

Embassy Suites San Diego Bay – Downtown

Paradise Point Resort & Spa

Hyatt Centric Delfina Santa Monica/Viceroy Santa Monica Hotel

Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort

Hyatt Regency Boston Harbor

Best Animated Feature Film – For best overall restaurant and/or bar, as measured by profitability, creativity, operating models and guest experience.

Dirty Habit @ Hotel Monaco Washington DC

Adelaide Restaurant @ L’Auberge Del Mar

The Wharf @ Jekyll Island Club Resort

Urban Farmer Restaurant @ The Nines, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Portland

Blue Mermaid Restaurant @ Argonaut Hotel

The Trading Post Café & Bar and The Palma Bar & Grill @ Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa

Wild Hare Bar Garden @ Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

Academy Honorary Award – For most improved Tripadvisor rankings, as determined by guests.

Margaritaville Hotel San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa

Embassy Suites San Diego Bay – Downtown

Revere Hotel Boston Common

Hotel Monaco Washington DC

Inn On Fifth

Hotel Zelos San Francisco

The 13th Annual Pebby Award winners will be announced on Friday, February 28, 2025 starting at 3:00 PM ET. Follow along on X (formerly Twitter) at @PebblebrookPEB to receive live updates as the Pebby winners are announced, and check out http://www.pebblebrookhotels.com to learn more about Pebblebrook’s hotels and the esteemed management teams leading them.

