Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces the 12th Annual Pebby Award Winners

“As we celebrate our twelfth year of the Pebby Awards, we’ve witnessed an unprecedented level of competition and excellence,” said Jon E. Bortz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. “Our hotel teams have consistently exemplified exceptional performance and leadership, and it’s a privilege to honor our dedicated management teams who have earned these prestigious nominations.”

THE WINNERS…

Best Picture – For best overall performance by a hotel, based on operating execution and profitability, in addition to adaptation to the challenging environment created by economic headwinds.

And the 2023 Winner Is…1 Hotel San Francisco, Managed by SH Hotels & Resorts, Led by General Manager Ashley Gochnauer!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Picture:

Harbor Court Hotel San Francisco

The Marker Waterfront Resort, Key West

Southernmost Beach Resort, Key West

W Boston/The Westin Copley Place, Boston

W Los Angeles, West Beverly Hills

The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

Best Director – For best overall leadership by a management team, including revenue management and comprehensive expense management.

And the 2023 Winner Is…The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter, Managed by Marriott International, Led by General Manager John Ford!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Director:

Argonaut Hotel, San Francisco

The Marker Waterfront Resort, Key West

Le Méridien Delfina Santa Monica

Paradise Point Resort and Spa

W Boston/The Westin Copley Place, Boston

Hotel Zena/Viceroy Washington DC



Best Actor/Actress – For best overall sales and marketing team.

And the 2023 Winners Are…A Tie Between 1 Hotel San Francisco, Managed by SH Hotels & Resorts and Led by General Manager Ashley Gochnauer and Area Director of Sales & Marketing Joel Costa, and the Sales and Marketing Team Leading W Boston and the Westin Copley Place, Boston, Managed by Marriott International and Led by General Manager Gurki Singh and Director of Sales & Marketing Brandon Mayer!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Actor / Actress:

LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club, Naples, Florida

The sales team leading Hotel Monaco Washington DC and George Hotel Washington DC

Skamania Lodge

Hotel Palomar Los Angeles Beverly Hills

W Los Angeles, West Beverly Hills

Best International Feature Film – For best overall effort made by a hotel team to positively impact their community, neighborhood and world by raising awareness for social justice, equity and inclusion.

And the 2023 Winner Is…Chaminade Resort & Spa, Managed by Benchmark Resorts & Hotels, Led by General Manager Doug Lord!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best International Feature Film:

Argonaut Hotel, San Francisco

Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

Hotel Zena Washington DC

The Liberty, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Boston

Best Live Action Short Film – For best overall revenue management strategies and execution.

And the 2023 Winner Is…The Revenue Management Team at The Nines, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Portland, Led by General Manager Dragan Andrejic and Area Director of Revenue Management Ryan Bonagura!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Live Action Short Film:

L’Auberge Del Mar, San Diego

Revere Hotel Boston Common

Southernmost Beach Resort, Key West

The revenue management team leading W Boston and The Westin Copley Place, Boston

1 Hotel San Francisco

Best Production Design – For best overall hotel profitability flow-through.

And the 2023 Winners Are…A Tie Between Harbor Court Hotel San Francisco, Managed by Springboard Hospitality and Led by General Manager Gail Isono, and Hotel Zelos San Francisco, Managed by Sage Hospitality Group and Led by General Manager Benjamin Malmquist!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Production Design:

Argonaut Hotel, San Francisco

Hotel Monaco Washington DC

Hotel Zena Washington DC

Hotel Zephyr Fisherman’s Wharf, San Francisco

Hotel Zetta San Francisco

Best Visual Effects – For best overall performance during a major renovation, following the Company’s standard of “relentless pursuit of continuous improvement” and maintaining a pleasant and professional demeanor while going through disruptions, surprises and great inconveniences.

And the 2023 Winner Is…Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter, Managed by Davidson Hotel Group, Led by General Manager Francesca Ramirez!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Visual Effects:

Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa

Jekyll Island Club Resort

LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club, Naples, Florida

Margaritaville San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

Viceroy Santa Monica

Best Original Score – For best overall performance following a prior-year major renovation, as measured by increases in market share and operating cash flow.

And the 2023 Winner Is…1 Hotel San Francisco, Managed by SH Hotels & Resorts, Led by General Manager Ashley Gochnauer!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Original Score:

Embassy Suites San Diego Bay – Downtown

Hotel Ziggy Los Angeles – West Hollywood

Jekyll Island Club Resort

Viceroy Santa Monica

The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

Best Adapted Screenplay – For best overall forecasting accuracy of operating profitability.

And the 2023 Winner Is…The Liberty, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Boston, Managed by HEI Hotels & Resorts, Led by General Manager Mark Fischer!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Adapted Screenplay:

Argonaut Hotel, San Francisco

Hyatt Regency Boston Harbor

L’Auberge Del Mar, San Diego

Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort

Hotel Zephyr Fisherman’s Wharf, San Francisco

Best Cinematography – For best overall implementation of energy conservation programs and green initiatives to reduce energy, water and waste.

And the 2023 Winner Is…Hotel Monaco Washington DC, Managed by Kimpton Hotel & Restaurant Group, Led by General Manager and Green Ambassador Sergio Perez!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Cinematography:

Harbor Court Hotel San Francisco

Hotel Palomar Los Angeles Beverly Hills

Inn on Fifth, Naples, Florida

LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club, Naples, Florida

1 Hotel San Francisco

Best Documentary Feature – For best overall implementation of accounting standards and controls, including success in minimizing credit card chargebacks and overall expense management.

And the 2023 Winners Are…A Tie Between Le Méridien Delfina Santa Monica & Viceroy Santa Monica, Managed by Viceroy Hotel Group, Led by General Manager Sietse Nabben and Directors of Finance Maurillo Warren and Edmundo Hernandez!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Documentary Feature:

Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort

Paradise Point Resort & Spa

Revere Hotel Boston Common

W Boston/The Westin Copley Place, Boston

Best Animated Feature Film – For best overall restaurant and/or bar, as measured by profitability, creativity, operating models and guest experience.

And the 2023 Winner Is…Dirty Habit @ Hotel Monaco Washington DC, Managed by Kimpton Hotel & Restaurant Group, Led by General Manager Stephanie Carre and Executive Chef Anthony Jones!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Animated Feature Film:

Bar 10 @ The Westin Copley Place, Boston

Blue Mermaid @ Argonaut Hotel, San Francisco

Covewood @ San Diego Mission Bay Resort

Terrene @ 1 Hotel San Francisco

The View @ Chaminade Resort & Spa

Academy Honorary Award – For most improved Tripadvisor rankings, as determined by guests.

And the 2023 Winner Is…Hotel Ziggy Los Angeles – West Hollywood, Managed by Springboard hospitality, Led by Hotel Manager Chance Reno!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for the Academy Honorary Award:

Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

Hotel Monaco Washington DC

Viceroy Washington DC

Hotel Zeppelin San Francisco

Hotel Zephyr Fisherman’s Wharf, San Francisco

