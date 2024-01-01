Peakstone Realty Trust Completes Sale of Two Properties for $84.5 Million

Continued Progress Toward Industrial Transformation

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Peakstone Realty Trust (the “Company”) (NYSE: PKST), a real estate investment trust that is focused on owning and operating industrial assets, with a strategic emphasis on industrial outdoor storage, today announced the sale of a two-property office and R&D campus located in Burlington, Massachusetts. The properties, which total approximately 431,000 square feet, were sold for $84.5 million, or $196 per square foot.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is executing a strategic transition to an industrial-only real estate investment trust, targeting growth in the industrial outdoor storage (“IOS”) sector. As part of this strategy, PKST is actively reshaping its portfolio to drive value creation.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). We intend for all such forward-looking statements to be covered by the applicable safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts, including statements relating to the future divestment of office properties and growth of our industrial outdoor storage (“IOS”) platform. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions.

The forward-looking statements contained in this document reflect our current views about future events and are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause our actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements: general economic and financial conditions; political uncertainty in the U.S.; the impact of tariffs and global trade disruptions on us and our tenants; market volatility; inflation; any potential recession or threat of recession; interest rates; disruption in the debt and banking markets; concentration in asset type; tenant concentration, geographic concentration, and the financial condition of our tenants; whether we are able to monitor the credit quality of our tenants and/or their parent companies and guarantors; competition for tenants and competition with sellers of similar properties if we elect to dispose of our properties; our access to, and the availability of capital; whether we will be able to refinance or repay debt; whether work-from-home trends or other factors will impact the attractiveness of industrial and/or office assets; whether we will be successful in renewing leases or selling an applicable property, as leases expire; whether we will re-lease available space above or at current market rental rates; future financial and operating results; our ability to manage cash flows; our ability to manage expenses, including as a result of tenant failure to maintain our net-leased properties; dilution resulting from equity issuances; expected sources of financing, including the ability to maintain the commitments under our revolving credit facility, and the availability and attractiveness of the terms of any such financing; legislative and regulatory changes that could adversely affect our business; changes in zoning, occupancy and land use regulations and/or changes in their applicability to our properties; cybersecurity incidents or disruptions to our or our third party information technology systems; our ability to maintain our status as a real estate investment trust (a “REIT”) within the meaning of Section 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”) and our Operating Partnership as a partnership for U.S. federal income tax purposes; our future capital expenditures, operating expenses, net income or loss, operating income, cash flow and developments and trends of the real estate industry; whether we will be successful in the pursuit of our business plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, including any acquisitions, investments, or dispositions, including our acquisition of industrial outdoor storage assets; our intention to sell all of our remaining office properties and the anticipated timing of, and the impact on our business (including our leverage) from, such divestment; our ability to meet budgeted or stabilized returns on our redevelopment projects within expected time frames, or at all; whether we will succeed in our investment objectives; any fluctuation and/or volatility of the trading price of our common shares; risks associated with our dependence on key personnel whose continued service is not guaranteed; and other factors, including those risks disclosed in “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

While forward-looking statements reflect our good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, they are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this document. We disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes after the date of this document, except as required by applicable law. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based only on information currently available to us.

