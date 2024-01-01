KB Home Announces a Rare Opportunity to Own a New Single-Family Home Within the Sought-After Communications Hill Master Plan

Platinum View offers personalized, new homes in a picturesque hilltop location in Silicon Valley with established amenities and close to schools and neighborhood parks, priced from $1.8M.









SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BuiltOnRelationships–KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the grand opening of Platinum View, a rare opportunity to own a new single-family home within the highly desirable Communications Hill master plan in San Jose, California. Situated in the heart of Silicon Valley, San Jose is a dynamic city with a vibrant downtown scene, world-class dining, arts and entertainment, and access to top tech employers. The new homes are designed for the way people live today, with popular features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. Platinum View offers three-story floor plans with four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and first-floor guest suites. Homeowners will appreciate the community’s picturesque hilltop location, stunning mountain views and established amenities, which include parks, picnic areas, open space, trails, bocce courts, children’s playgrounds and the popular Grand Staircase.

What sets KB Home apart is the company’s focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. Every KB home is uniquely built for each customer, so no two KB homes are the same. Homebuyers have the ability to personalize their new home, from floor plans to exterior styles to where they live in the community. Their home comes to life in the KB Home Design Studio, a one-of-a-kind experience where customers get both expert advice and the opportunity to select from a wide range of design choices that fit their style and their budget. Reflecting the company’s commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site.

“We are pleased to offer Bay Area homebuyers spacious new three-story homes within the sought-after Communications Hill master plan, which offers beautiful views of downtown San Jose and the surrounding mountains. Platinum View features a wide range of established on-site amenities, including parks, open space, trails, bocce courts, children’s playgrounds and the popular Grand Staircase,” said Oren Hershkovich, Regional General Manager, KB Home Northern California. “The new neighborhood is situated in the heart of Silicon Valley and minutes from downtown San Jose, schools and neighborhood parks. At KB Home, we’re here to help you achieve your dream with a personalized new home built uniquely for you and your life.”

Innovative design plays an essential role in every home KB builds. The company’s floor plans inspire contemporary living, with a focus on roomy, light-filled spaces that have easy indoor/outdoor flow. KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. They are also designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified — a standard that fewer than 12% of new homes nationwide meet — offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings than new homes without certification.

Platinum View is in a commuter-friendly location that offers homebuyers an exceptional lifestyle. The new community is situated at the corner of Altino Boulevard and Grassina Street, providing easy access to U.S. Highway 101, Interstate 880, Interstate 680, San Jose Mineta International Airport and Silicon Valley’s major employers, including Google, Apple, Adobe, NVIDIA®, Intel®, Meta (Facebook) and Cisco Systems®. Platinum View is just minutes to shopping, dining and entertainment at Santana Row, The Plant San Jose and downtown San Jose and a short drive to Levi’s® Stadium, SAP Center and Shoreline Amphitheatre. Outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate the proximity to Santa Cruz, Monterey Bay and Pinnacles National Park.

The Platinum View sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from $1.8 million.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the United States. We operate in 49 markets, have built nearly 700,000 quality homes in our more than 65-year history, and are honored to be the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on third-party buyer surveys. What sets KB Home apart is building strong, personal relationships with every customer and creating an exceptional experience that offers our homebuyers the ability to personalize their home based on what they value at a price they can afford. As the industry leader in sustainability, KB Home has achieved one of the highest residential energy-efficiency ratings and delivered more ENERGY STAR® certified homes than any other builder, helping to lower the total cost of homeownership. For more information, visit kbhome.com.

Contacts

For Further Information:

Craig LeMessurier, KB Home



925-580-1583



clemessurier@kbhome.com