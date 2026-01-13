PayNetworx Announces Strategic Partnership with Flowt

Partnership will Power Next-Generation Payment and Cash-Flow Solutions

PayNetWorx, a leading provider of cloud based secure payment processing and financial technology solutions, today announced it has signed a formal partnership agreement with Flowt, a fast-growing platform specializing in real-time cash-flow management and financial automation for businesses.

The new partnership will integrate PayNetWorx’s advanced payment infrastructure with Flowt’s intelligent cash-flow tools, delivering a seamless, end-to-end financial operations solution for small and mid-sized businesses across multiple industries.

“This agreement aligns perfectly with PayNetWorx’s mission to simplify and strengthen the way businesses move money,” said Trent Voigt, CEO at PayNetWorx. “Flowt’s platform brings innovative, real-time financial insights and funding options to the marketplace, and pairing that with our secure, frictionless payments will create new value for merchants looking to streamline operations and unlock growth.”

Flowt will leverage PayNetWorx’s payment rails-including card processing, ACH, and instant payout capabilities-to enhance its real-time financial visibility tools. The result is a unified solution that helps businesses monitor revenue, automate receivables, predict cash-flow needs, and accelerate payments in a single integrated system.

“We’re excited to bring PayNetWorx’s reliable, scalable payment technology into our ecosystem,” said Anwar Daniels, CEO at Flowt. “This partnership accelerates our ability to give business owners the financial clarity and control they need-all backed by the security and speed of PayNetWorx.”

The companies will begin rolling out integrated services to select customers in early 2026, with broader availability expected by end of Q1.

About PayNetWorx

PayNetWorx delivers modern, secure, and flexible payment processing solutions for businesses of all sizes. With industry-leading reliability, transparent pricing, and cutting-edge financial technology, PayNetworx helps companies accept payments easily and manage revenue with confidence. PayNetWorx is the only fully cloud based processor, allowing customers easy integration while enjoying the redundancy of the cloud.

About Flowt

Flowt is a financial technology platform designed to turn operational spending into a revenue stream. By integrating advanced payment rails with cash-flow intelligence, Flowt enables businesses to extend payment terms, maximize credit utilization, and automate reconciliation. It provides the infrastructure for finance teams to stop merely managing payments and start optimizing liquidity.

