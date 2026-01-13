Opin Launches AI Platform to Capture Customer Feedback at the Moment It Matters

Customer feedback is often collected too late to be useful, after context is lost and teams can no longer act on what actually shaped the experience. As product-led and digital first businesses scale, delayed surveys and disconnected feedback systems are increasingly ineffective.

Opin, a newly launched AI-powered customer feedback platform, aims to change that by enabling organizations to capture and analyze NPS, CES, and CSAT feedback across in-product experiences, websites, and email surveys, with a focus on collecting feedback at the exact moment an experience occurs.

Using its web SDK, Opin allows teams to collect in-app feedback immediately after key interactions such as checkout, onboarding, or feature usage. By gathering sentiment while experiences are still fresh, organizations gain clearer signals and can respond faster to customer needs.

“Most customer feedback tools require teams to spend weeks reviewing responses before they see anything useful,” said Ravi H, co-founder of Opin. “Opin is designed to be simple to set up and easy to use. Teams can collect feedback, let AI summarize and identify patterns, and review clear, actionable insights without reading through thousands of responses. The goal is to cut through the noise and help teams focus on what actually matters.”

In-Context Feedback Without Complex Implementation

Opin is designed to integrate seamlessly into existing applications, enabling product, growth, and customer experience teams to deploy feedback collection without long setup cycles or heavy engineering effort. Feedback appears directly within the product flow, improving response quality while reducing friction for users.

AI-Powered Insight, Without Manual Analysis

As feedback is submitted, Opin’s AI analyzes written responses. The platform generates concise summaries, highlights meaningful patterns across feedback, and surfaces issues that require attention. This removes the need for manual review and delayed reporting, allowing teams to move from raw feedback to clear priorities with minimal effort.

Instead of managing large volumes of responses, teams can rely on AI-driven insights to understand customer sentiment and make informed decisions faster.

Built for Product-Led and Transaction Driven Businesses

Opin supports organizations across industries, including SaaS, eCommerce, financial services, professional services, education, and consumer technology. The platform is currently focused on SaaS and eCommerce companies that manage high volumes of product and transactional feedback.

To ensure feedback reaches the right teams quickly, Opin integrates with Zendesk to collect post-support feedback after ticket resolution and with Slack to share customer insights with internal teams in real time.

Availability

Opin is available globally and supports in-app, website, and email-based NPS, CSAT, CES, and written customer feedback. The platform is built for organizations seeking a more timely, contextual, and actionable approach to customer satisfaction.

About Opin

Opin is an AI-powered customer feedback platform that helps organizations capture and act on customer sentiment when and where it occurs. By combining in-product, website, and email-based feedback collection with AI analysis, Opin enables teams to turn customer feedback into insight and insight into action.

