Paymetrex Secures First U.S. License Payment

Datametrex AI Limited (the “Company” or “Datametrex”) (TSXV:DM)(FSE:D4G)(OTC:DTMXF) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Paymetrex Payment Solutions Inc. (“Paymetrex“), has formally launched a comprehensive patent licensing program designed to monetize its extensive intellectual property portfolio in the payments and transaction processing space.

As part of this initiative, Paymetrex has entered into a non-exclusive patent license agreement with a well-known U.S.-based provider of payment solutions dated February 6, 2026. Under the terms of the agreement, Paymetrex will receive an annual royalty payment of US$400,000 for the remaining life of the applicable patents.

This first agreement represents a significant milestone in Paymetrex’s strategy to unlock value from its proprietary technology assets and establishes a foundation for additional licensing opportunities across the payments ecosystem.

Paymetrex’s patent portfolio includes the following issued patents in the United States and Canada:

US Patent No. 8,286,875

US Patent No. 8,281,998

US Patent No. 8,534,554

US Patent No. 10,592,894

US Patent No. 10,592,895

US Patent No. 10,970,709

US Patent No. 10,970,710

Canadian Patent No. 2,752,053

Canadian Patent No. 2,967,042

These patents cover foundational technologies related to secure transaction processing, payment authorization, and integrated payment workflows that are widely used across the modern payments industry.

AI-Driven Licensing and Portfolio Expansion

Building on Datametrex’s expertise in artificial intelligence, Paymetrex will deploy AI-based analytical tools to identify high-probability licensing targets whose existing products and platforms may utilize technologies covered by the Company’s patents. This data-driven approach is expected to accelerate the identification of potential licensees and streamline engagement efforts.

In addition, Paymetrex intends to leverage these tools to identify and acquire complementary patent assets that can further strengthen and expand its intellectual property portfolio.

Management Commentary

“Launching this licensing program marks an important evolution in how Paymetrex creates shareholder value,” said Michael Kron, COO. “Our patent portfolio represents years of innovation in payment processing technology. This first agreement validates both the strength of our intellectual property and the opportunity ahead as we systematically pursue additional licensing arrangements.”

About Paymetrex

Paymetrex Payment Solutions Inc., a subsidiary of Datametrex AI Limited, is focused on integrating next-generation payment technologies for modern businesses. By partnering with industry leaders, Paymetrex is committed to delivering seamless, secure, and versatile payment solutions to merchants across North America while unlocking the value of its proprietary intellectual property.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology company specializing in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics solutions, with investments across AI-driven technologies and payment processing innovation.

For more on Datametrex, please visit our Company website (www.datametrex.com).

For Additional Information

Michael Kron, C.P.A., C.A.

Chief Operating Officer

michael@michaelkron.com

(514) 578-5007

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification or registration under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements,” which involve risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These statements are not historical facts and are generally identified by words such as “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “projects,” and similar expressions. Such statements include expectations related to healthcare business and other Company plans.

While Datametrex believes the forward-looking information is reasonable as of the date of this release, these statements involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ. Key factors include general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory developments, access to capital, industry competition, and the Company’s ability to execute its strategies. The Company does not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law. Readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are detailed under “Risk Factors” in Datametrex’s management’s discussion and analysis and available on the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction where such would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under applicable securities laws. We seek Safe Harbor.

###

SOURCE: Datametrex AI Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire