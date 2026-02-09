Ainos Initiates Live AI Nose Deployments within Semiconductor Manufacturing Environments

Back-end semiconductor deployments begin under initial customer order

Front-end semiconductor pilots advance across targeted environments

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)(NASDAQ:AIMDW) (“Ainos” or the “Company”), a SmellTech platform company digitizing scent as a native data language for artificial intelligence, today announced the start of AI Nose deployments tied to its first $2.1 million order from a semiconductor back-end customer, marking the Company’s transition from preparation into operation.

During the second half of 2025, Ainos carried out deployment readiness preparations. This groundwork positioned the AI Nose platform for live environments.

Back-end Deployments Enter Live Operation

In January 2026, Ainos commenced on-site deployments associated with its initial $2.1 million order with a leading semiconductor packaging and testing company. The rollout represents the Company’s first commercial execution within smart manufacturing environments, where uptime, reliability, and data integrity are essential.

Front-End Pilots Advancing

In parallel, Ainos is advancing pilot programs across targeted front-end semiconductor environments to support broader use-case expansion within the semiconductor value chain.

“2025 was about ensuring we were ready to scale in real manufacturing settings,” said Eddy Tsai, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ainos. “With back-end commercial deployments now underway, we are operating in live environments that continuously generate real-world scent data, while front-end semiconductor programs continue to build momentum. As these programs scale, we are strengthening our Smell Language Model (SLM) and reinforcing the data flywheel that underpins the AI Nose platform-positioning smell as the next machine-readable token for AI.”

About AI Nose

AI Nose digitizes scent into Smell ID, an AI-driven form of scent intelligence. The full-stack electronic nose platform integrates high-precision MEMS sensor arrays with proprietary AI algorithms designed to support ppb-level scent detection sensitivity, subject to application conditions and deployment configurations. Smell ID converts analog scent signals into structured, actionable data, while the proprietary Smell Language Model (SLM) is designed to learn, classify, and contextualize complex scent patterns over time.

Built upon more than a decade of accumulated scent data and deep medtech expertise, AI Nose is designed to support continuous monitoring, predictive analysis, and real-time alerts across industrial and manufacturing environments. AI Nose is offered under a SmellTech-as-a-Service architecture, intended to support ongoing access to scent intelligence, analytics, and AI-driven insights through subscription-based deployment models.

About Ainos, Inc.

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) is a dual-platform AI and biotech company pioneering smelltech and immune therapeutics. Its AI Nose platform and smell language model (SLM) digitize scent into Smell ID, a machine-readable data format, powering intelligent sensing across robotics, smart factories, and healthcare. The company also develops VELDONA®, a low-dose oral interferon targeting rare, autoimmune, and infectious diseases. Ainos, a fusion of “AI” and “Nose,” is redefining machine perception for the sensory age. To learn more, visit https://www.ainos.com. Follow Ainos on X, formerly known as Twitter, (@AinosInc) and LinkedIn to stay up-to-date.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

