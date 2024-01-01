Papa Johns Makes a Bold Run to Become the First Pizzeria Awarded a MICHELIN Star

The brand gives pizza the spotlight it deserves and its latest Pan Pizza is built to prove it

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–No pizza establishment has ever earned a MICHELIN Star and Papa Johns is leading the charge to become the first. The brand is making a statement the world can rally behind: great pizza is star-worthy. With the launch of their new Pan Pizza, Papa Johns is ready to prove it.





“This is a love letter to a food that has shaped moments and memories for decades,” said Jenna Bromberg, Chief Marketing Officer at Papa Johns. “That’s why we’re putting our Pan Pizza front and center. If any QSR pizza belongs in a MICHELIN-level conversation, it’s this one. Years in the making, our Pan Pizza was built to impress.”

Why Pan Pizza

Papa Johns and the new Pan Pizza check every box of what MICHELIN looks for in a star-worthy contender:

Quality Ingredients: An intentional lineup featuring a garlic parmesan crust, a six-cheese blend made with real Mozzarella, Provolone, Fontina, Asiago, Parmesan and Romano, and fragrant Italian seasoning. And, like every item on the Papa Johns menu, the Pan Pizza is made with no artificial flavors or colors.

: Years of testing, iterating, proofing and perfecting for that crispy edge and cloud-soft center Harmony of Flavors: A balanced blend of taste and texture in every bite

A balanced blend of taste and texture in every bite Consistency: The same high standards delivered at every Papa Johns restaurant nationwide

A One-Night-Only, Star-Worthy Dining Experience

To kick off the MICHELIN bid, Papa Johns is transforming a Manhattan location into one of the hardest-to-book dining rooms in New York for one night only. On Thursday, February 19, Papa Rewards members can step into an intimate, reservation-only dining experience that puts Papa Johns and the new Pan Pizza in a whole new light. Guests will experience:

A three-course, pizza forward chef-curated menu built around the new Pan Pizza and Papa Johns most premium ingredients

Pepsi-Cola® pairing flights led by a dedicated Soda Sommelier to intensify, brighten and complement the flavors throughout the entire menu

An elevated, softly lit atmosphere crafted to showcase the artistry behind every slice

Seats are extremely limited. Reservations will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis to a limited number of members who qualify. To check eligibility and secure your spot, visit papajohns.com/NYCexperience on Wednesday, February 11.

About Papa Johns

Papa John’s International, Inc. (Nasdaq: PZZA) opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA.® Papa Johns believes that using high-quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa Johns tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Papa Johns is co-headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., and Louisville, Ky., and is the world’s third-largest pizza delivery company with approximately 6,000 restaurants in approximately 50 countries and territories. For more information about the company or to order pizza online, visit www.PapaJohns.com or download the Papa Johns mobile app for iOS or Android.

About Pepsi Co

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated nearly $94 billion in net revenue in 2025, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo’s product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

