Consumer Mobile Video Camera Market worth USD 27.32 billion by 2035 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global consumer mobile video camera market is projected to grow from USD 8.50 billion in 2025 to USD 27.32 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period.

Browse 150 market data Tables and 100 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Consumer Mobile Video Camera Market – Global Forecast to 2035”

Consumer Mobile Video Camera Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2035

2021–2035 2025 Market Size: USD 8.50 billion

USD 8.50 billion 2035 Projected Market Size: USD 27.32 billion

USD 27.32 billion CAGR (2025–2035): 12.4%

Consumer Mobile Video Camera Market Trends & Insights:

The consumer mobile video camera market is witnessing steady growth as users increasingly adopt dedicated video cameras for high-quality content creation across vlogging, sports, travel, education, and professional applications. Demand is driven by the need for superior video stabilization, enhanced low-light performance, high frame rates, and compact, portable form factors beyond smartphone capabilities. Advancements in imaging sensors, AI-powered shooting modes, gimbal stabilization, and seamless smartphone and cloud integration are improving usability and video quality.

By Product type, the 360-degree segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period.

By Sales channel, the online segment is projected to register the higher CAGR of 12.9% than the offline segment during the forecast period.

By End user, the prosumer/creator/vlogger segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period.

By region, North America is expected to dominate the consumer mobile video camera market, with a share of 35.1% in 2025.

Market growth is driven by the rising adoption of mobile video cameras among consumers, content creators, and prosumers as digital video becomes central to social media, entertainment, and communication. Demand is increasing for portable devices that deliver high-quality video, advanced stabilization, and seamless connectivity. Vendors are enhancing capabilities in image sensors, AI-based image processing, stabilization systems, and power management to ensure consistent performance across diverse use cases. Integration with smartphones, cloud-based editing tools, and social media platforms is enabling faster content creation and sharing. Continued investment in creator-focused features, premium designs, and e-commerce distribution is reinforcing consumer mobile video cameras as essential tools in the evolving digital content ecosystem.

The high (USD 500 to 700) price range segment is projected to hold a significant share in 2035.

The high (USD 500 to 700) price range segment is expected to hold a significant share of the consumer mobile video camera market by 2035, supported by strong demand from serious enthusiasts, vloggers, and semi-professional creators. Cameras in this segment offer advanced stabilization, high-resolution video, superior low-light performance, and robust build quality, making them suitable for frequent and intensive use. Consumers in this range seek premium features without the higher costs of flagship professional equipment. Continuous innovation, bundled accessories, and software ecosystem integration further enhance value perception, sustaining demand for high-end consumer video cameras.

The education & training use case segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR in the consumer mobile video camera market during the forecast period.

The education & training segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR in the consumer mobile video camera market during the forecast period, driven by the increasing adoption of digital learning, remote education, and hybrid training models. Educational institutions, training centers, and corporate learning programs are leveraging mobile video cameras for lecture recording, demonstrations, and interactive content creation. The need for clear visuals, stable footage, and easy sharing supports demand for reliable and user-friendly cameras. Growing investments in e-learning infrastructure and digital content development further accelerate adoption across academic and professional training environments.

The Asia Pacific is set to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the consumer mobile video camera market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the consumer mobile video camera industry during the forecast period, supported by rapid digitalization, expanding internet penetration, and a growing creator economy. Rising disposable incomes, increasing smartphone usage, and strong engagement with social media platforms are driving demand for mobile video cameras across countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Growth in e-commerce, availability of affordable and mid-range devices, and a large youth population further support adoption. Additionally, increasing interest in vlogging, online education, and experiential content continues to fuel regional market expansion.

Major companies operating in the consumer mobile video camera companies include DJI (China), GoPro Inc. (US), Insta360 (China), Sony Corporation (Japan), Ricoh (Japan), AKASO Tech LLC (US), SJCAM (China), Nikon Corporation (Japan), and Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan).

