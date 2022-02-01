Papa Johns Appoints Elias Reyna as Chief People and Diversity Officer

Proven People Operations Leader Re-Joins Papa Johns Where He Previously Served as VP of Human Resources

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) (“Papa Johns”) today announced the appointment of Elias Reyna as the Company’s new Chief People and Diversity Officer. Mr. Reyna, who will begin his new position on November 28, will lead globally the human resources; diversity, equity and inclusion; talent recruiting and management; total rewards; and employee relations functions, reporting to president and CEO Rob Lynch.

Mr. Reyna joins Papa Johns from ABM Industries where he was Vice President Human Resources, Manufacturing and Distribution. At ABM he was a member of the Manufacturing and Distribution senior leadership team where he drove the talent strategy and cultural transformation for a high-growth business.

Prior to ABM, Mr. Reyna was Vice President Human Resources and People Services for Papa Johns, where in two years with the company he led the HR function, as well as served as the People Operations lead for the opening of the company’s second headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. During his time at Papa Johns, he also served as interim VP of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion during a transition period.

“Elias couldn’t be a better culture fit for Papa Johns as he is a model of our core values. His proven leadership experience in our company and his existing relationships with our teams will make him a great asset in this role,” said president and CEO Rob Lynch. “I’m proud that Elias will be the first Latino leader to join our Executive Leadership Team, already one of the most diverse in the restaurant industry.”

“One of the highlights of my career was playing a role in the historic cultural transformation of Papa Johns. I’m passionate about the company’s top strategic priority, which is building a culture of leaders who believe in diversity, inclusivity and winning,” said Reyna. “I’m honored to be able to lead the continued work Papa Johns is doing to further this priority, working within our company, our supply chain and with our franchisees to be an employer of choice so we can attract and retain the best talent in our industry.”

Mr. Reyna brings more than 20 years of human resources, change management, organizational design and culture transformation experience at companies with large, diverse, global employee populations. Most notably, he served in HR management positions at Shell Oil Company, Tesoro Refining and Marketing, and Marathon Petroleum Corporation. He is a graduate of University of St. Thomas in Houston, Texas where he earned a BA in business and a masters in international business. He will be based in the Papa Johns Atlanta corporate hub.

About Papa Johns

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) (“Papa Johns”) opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA. Papa Johns believes that using high quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen.

Papa Johns tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Papa Johns is co-headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. and Louisville, Ky. and is the world’s third-largest pizza delivery company with more than 5,500 restaurants in 47 countries and territories as of September 25, 2022. For more information about the Company or to order pizza online, visit www.papajohns.com or download the Papa Johns mobile app for iOS or Android.

Contacts

Harrison Sheffield



Senior Communications Manager



Papa John’s International



[email protected]



470-751-4483