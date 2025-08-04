Pantomath Raises $30 Million in Series B Led by General Catalyst to Automate Data Operations with AI DRE Agent

The funding accelerates the company’s mission to eliminate manual data operations by combining real-time monitoring, traceability and agentic AI to boost enterprise data reliability at scale.

Pantomath, an AI-powered automated data operations platform, today announced it has secured $30 million in Series B funding to expand beyond traditional data observability to become the Operating System for Data Operations. The round was led by General Catalyst , a global investment and transformation company. Existing investors Sierra Ventures , Bowery Capital and Epic Ventures also participated in the round along with Hitachi Ventures , Cintrifuse Capital and Foster Ventures . This new round follows Pantomath’s $14 million Series A in late 2023 led by Sierra Ventures and will accelerate product innovation, go-to-market expansion, and strategic hiring to meet surging enterprise demand to automate manual tasks with AI DRE (Data Reliability Engineer) agents.

“Enterprises today grapple with highly manual and reactive data operations to support their data pipelines and analytics products. 74% of organizations rely on downstream end-users to discover data reliability problems , leading to isolated manual troubleshooting and incident management that according to a CDO survey takes 90% of organizations hours to weeks to resolve . Data downtime, unreliable data, and failure to meet SLAs are common occurrences in large enterprises,” said Somesh Saxena , co-founder and President of Pantomath who lived through these challenges as a data leader at General Electric prior to co-founding Pantomath in 2022.

“Our current foundation of auto-discovered data health graphs that automates cross-platform data monitoring positions us well to expand beyond real-time detection of data issues into full self-resolution of incidents with autonomous AI DRE agents,” said Shashank Saxena , co-founder and CEO of Pantomath.

Since its initial product launch in 2023, Pantomath has experienced rapid growth across industries and now supports mission-critical analytics pipelines at leading Fortune 500 companies. “Pantomath slashed the time our teams spent tracking down broken pipelines. With their automated root-cause analysis, we resolve issues in minutes (not hours, days or weeks) so our business partners always have trusted data. Our data operations teams start and end their day with Pantomath,” said Andrew Connolly , Director of Site Reliability Engineering, WEX .

The company also announced that Quentin Clark, a Managing Director at General Catalyst, is joining its board of directors. At General Catalyst, Clark has helped scale companies such as Glean, Windsurf (acquired by Cognition), and Neon (acquired by Databricks). “Enterprise data operations have remained stubbornly complex despite years of tooling. Pantomath is changing that with AI-native enterprise software that doesn’t just surface problems, it solves them. This is a shift from software as a passive tool to software that enacts work across the enterprise,” said Clark. “It’s the systems-of-record to systems-of-work transformation we’ve long envisioned.”

About Pantomath

Pantomath delivers automated data operations for modern enterprises, unifying real-time monitoring, cross-platform lineage, AI-driven root-cause and impact analysis into a single platform. By eliminating manual troubleshooting and reducing data downtime, Pantomath restores trust in data and unlocks productivity across analytics teams. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Learn more at pantomath.com .

About General Catalyst

General Catalyst is a global investment and transformation company that partners with the world’s most ambitious entrepreneurs to drive resilience and applied AI.

We support founders with a long-term view who challenge the status quo, partnering with them from seed to growth stage and beyond.

With offices in San Francisco, New York City, Boston, Berlin, Bangalore, and London, we have supported the growth of 800+ businesses, including Airbnb, Anduril, Applied Intuition, Commure, Glean, Guild, Gusto, Helsing, Hubspot, Kayak, Livongo, Mistral, Ramp, Samsara, Snap, Stripe, Sword, and Zepto.

www.generalcatalyst.com

