Avidbank Holdings, Inc. Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (“Avidbank Holdings” or the “Company”), a California corporation and the bank holding company for Avidbank (the “Bank”), a California state-chartered bank, announced today the launch of its initial public offering of 2,610,000 shares of its common stock.

The Company expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 391,500 shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The initial public offering price is currently expected to be between $22.00 and $24.00 per share. Avidbank Holdings expects to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “AVBH.”

Avidbank Holdings intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to increase the capital of the Bank to support the Company’s organic growth strategies, including expanding its overall market share and lending activities, strengthening regulatory capital, the potential optimization of the balance sheet, which may include repositioning a substantial portion of the available-for-sale securities portfolio, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Piper Sandler and Stephens Inc. are Joint Bookrunners for the offering, with D.A. Davidson & Co. acting as Lead Manager and Janney Montgomery Scott LLC as Co-manager. The proposed offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from:

A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-288743) relating to these securities (including a preliminary prospectus) has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. Before making any investment decision, investors are urged to carefully read the preliminary prospectus in that registration statement, any amendments or supplements to the preliminary prospectus, and other documents filed with the SEC for more complete information about us and the proposed offering.Copies of Avidbank Holdings’ filings with the SEC are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations, or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc., headquartered in San Jose, California, offers innovative financial solutions and services. We specialize in commercial & industrial lending, venture lending, structured finance, asset-based lending, sponsor finance, fund finance, and real estate construction and commercial real estate lending. Avidbank provides a different approach to banking. We do what we say.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology and expressions. This document specifically contains forward-looking statements regarding the proposed offering, the anticipated use of the net proceeds therefrom, the expected listing on Nasdaq, and anticipated terms of the proposed offering. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to our operations and business, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the offering, as well as any other SEC filings, as amended or updated from time to time. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and Avidbank Holdings does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, new information, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

