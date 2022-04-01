Panasonic Connect Streamlines Video Production Workflows and Creative Capabilities with the Introduction of New 4K Multi-Purpose Camera Lineup

New UB50 and UB10 will enable cinema-quality filming even in remote settings

NEWARK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Panasonic Connect North America today announced two new 4K multi-purpose cameras to improve workflows and bring creativity to any production site, enabling high-quality video production regardless of industry. The AW-UB50 and AW-UB10, available in early 2025, are compact, box-style cameras equipped with large-format sensors to meet the demands of broadcast and live entertainment with exceptional image quality and expressive detail. With Panasonic’s remote camera system, AW-UB50 and AW-UB10 will be able to remotely facilitate the workflow of video production. These multi-purpose cameras will enable the expansion of high-quality video production into markets such as education and corporate environments.





In addition to the broadcast and live entertainment market, according to market research, 91% of companies are using video marketing, and 88% of surveyed educators consider video essential for teaching today. This surge in video use across industries has driven a demand for high video quality and streamlined production processes, leading to a rapid acceleration in efforts to enhance video production workflows. This has pushed significant technological advancements to achieve operational efficiency while delivering high-quality content.

To address this demand, Panasonic leveraged its proven Dual Native ISO and high dynamic range technologies—featuring up to 14+ stops of V-Log on the AW-UB50 and 13 stops of V-LogL on the AW-UB10—from its cinema-grade Varicam and EVA1 cameras, bringing cinema-quality shooting to a compact, versatile form factor ideal for remote scenarios. These cameras offer high-quality video production and expand creative possibilities across various industries. Key features include:

High-quality image expression no matter the industry or production site : The AW-UB50 uses a full-size MOS sensor with 24.2M effective pixels, while the AW-UB10 uses a 4/3-type 10.3M effective pixel MOS sensor, achieving diverse, high-quality image expression with excellent color reproduction and resolution across sensor formats. Both models are also compatible with the photo style of the AW-UE160 4K integrated camera, ensuring seamless color matching in mixed operations.

: The AW-UB50 uses a full-size MOS sensor with 24.2M effective pixels, while the AW-UB10 uses a 4/3-type 10.3M effective pixel MOS sensor, achieving diverse, high-quality image expression with excellent color reproduction and resolution across sensor formats. Both models are also compatible with the photo style of the AW-UE160 4K integrated camera, ensuring seamless color matching in mixed operations. Simplified workflows : Designed with usability in mind, both cameras boast a compact body under 10 cm in height, width, and depth (excluding the lens), and are packed with features that make them highly versatile. This includes dual SD card slots, real-time recognition AF for automatic subject focus, and a variety of input/output interfaces such as 3G-SDI OUT, HDMI Type A, LAN terminal, TC IN/OUT, GENLOCK IN, USB Type-C, Φ3.5 MIC terminal, and a headphone terminal. The LAN terminal supports PoE+ for easy installation with minimal cabling. Future updates will introduce IP transmission standards like NDI ® HX2, RTMPS, and SRT, as well as AI tracking technology and automatic framing functions, further simplifying remote shooting in networked environments.

: Designed with usability in mind, both cameras boast a compact body under 10 cm in height, width, and depth (excluding the lens), and are packed with features that make them highly versatile. This includes dual SD card slots, real-time recognition AF for automatic subject focus, and a variety of input/output interfaces such as 3G-SDI OUT, HDMI Type A, LAN terminal, TC IN/OUT, GENLOCK IN, USB Type-C, Φ3.5 MIC terminal, and a headphone terminal. The LAN terminal supports PoE+ for easy installation with minimal cabling. Future updates will introduce IP transmission standards like NDI HX2, RTMPS, and SRT, as well as AI tracking technology and automatic framing functions, further simplifying remote shooting in networked environments. Excellent expandability: The AW-UB50 and AW-UB10 are highly expandable, seamlessly integrating with third-party robotic remote head and Panasonic controllers. Not only does this expand creative freedom, but the resulting portability and ease of installation make them adaptable to a wide range of video production scenarios. With upcoming software updates, the inclusion of advanced AI-driven features will further enhance their functionality, expanding creative possibilities and making high-quality video production more accessible across industries.

The cameras are compatible with Panasonic’s Studio cameras, PTZ cameras, and software such as Media Production Suite, supporting multi-camera setups with remote cameras. The AW-UB50 and AW-UB10 are ideal for event filming, educational content creation, and corporate video production, offering high-quality video, enhanced creativity, and streamlined workflows. The AW-UB10 will begin shipping early 2025 and the AW-UB50 will begin shipping Spring of 2025. To learn more, visit https://connect.na.panasonic.com/av/video/multi-purpose-camera/aw-ub50-ub10.

Note: NDI® is a video connectivity technology and is registered as a trademark by Vizrt NDI AB in the United States and other countries.

