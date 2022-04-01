Panasonic Connect Expands NDI® Support for PTZ Cameras and Camera Recorders

The free upgrade will activate NDI® functionality as a standard feature in more than 80,000 units currently in use across video-production environments

NEWARK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Panasonic Connect North America today announced that it will extend NDI® support to its lineup of 4K integrated cameras including the AW-UE40, AW-UE50, AW-HE145 and AW-UE150 in addition to its Memory Card Camera Recorder, the AG-CX350. The NDI upgrades, which previously required a paid license from Vizrt NDI AB, will be made available via a free firmware update between December 2024 and April 2025. After this period, the models will ship with ready-to-go NDI capabilities*1.





As IP technology continues to play a stronger role in video production and quickly becomes a standard in equipment development, this move will help expand the NDI ecosystem for greater efficiency and flexibility in workflows.

“Our collaboration with Panasonic marks a significant milestone in the expansion of the NDI ecosystem,” said Daniel Nergard, President of NDI. “By making NDI a standard feature across a wide range of products, Panasonic enables thousands of users to benefit from the seamless integration and powerful flexibility that IP video production offers. We are excited to see Panasonic leading this change and look forward to the innovative solutions that will emerge as a result of this enhanced accessibility.”

NDI, an open standard for connecting video equipment over IP networks, will enable devices to build systems in standard gigabit IP networks, simplifying the transition of video production workflows to IP environments. As a result of this upgrade, more devices can access NDI-enabled systems on the network, such as switchers, cameras, and media servers. This allows video production crews to seamlessly create and distribute a diverse array of content to their audiences. Additionally, Panasonic’s NDI-enabled PTZ cameras support Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) control and audio/video transmission via a single Ethernet cable, significantly enhancing the ease of installation and reducing cabling costs.

Panasonic’s lineup of NDI-supported products includes:

PTZ Cameras such as the AW-UE160, AW-UE100 and AW-UE80

such as the AW-UE160, AW-UE100 and AW-UE80 Studio Cameras such as the AK-UCX100* 2 ,

such as the AK-UCX100* , 4K Multipurpose Cameras such as the AW-UB50* 3 and AW-UB10* 3

such as the AW-UB50* and AW-UB10* Compact Switchers such as the AV-HSW10 and AV-UHS500 * 4

such as the AV-HSW10 and AV-UHS500 * KAIROS IT/IP platform and Video Mixer plug-in for Media Production Suite

“Together, our lineup of professional AV equipment creates a glass-to-glass solution that enables flexible, efficient, and future-proofed IP video production workflows meeting a wide range of needs for our customers,” Steve Milley, Director – Professional Audio Visual Business Unit, Panasonic Connect North America. “By standardizing NDI integration across our product line, we’re making a difference in advancing the industry through seamless adoption of IP-enabled video equipment.”

For more information on Panasonic’s NDI® enabled products visit: https://connect.na.panasonic.com/av/video

Notes:

NDI® is a video connectivity technology and is registered as a trademark by Vizrt NDI AB in the United States and other countries.



*1: AW-UE40W/K, AW-UE50W/K, AW-HE145 and AW-UE150W/K will support NDI® HX2 and AG-CX350 will support NDI® HX1.



*2: AK-UCX100 will be available in CY24 4th Quarter.



*3: AW-UB10 and AW-UB50 will be available in CY25 1st Quarter and NDI® will be implemented in the near future.



*4: The NDI® I/F unit AV-UHS5M6G is required to use NDI® with AV-UHS500.

About Panasonic Connect North America



Established on April 1, 2022 as part of the Panasonic Group’s switch to an operating company system, Panasonic Connect North America is a B2B company offering device hardware, software and professional services to provide value to customers across the public sector, federal government, education, immersive entertainment, food services and manufacturing industries. With the mission to “Change Work, Advance Society, Connect to Tomorrow,” Panasonic Connect North America works closely with its community of partners, innovators and integrators to provide the right technologies to address customers’ ever-evolving needs in today’s connected enterprise.

