Paintscaping Creates Dino Lumina, World’s First Dinosaur Park Using Large-Scale Projections

DALLAS, Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — LA-based PaintScaping, a global leader in 3D projection mapping, has created DINO LUMINA, the world’s first dinosaur park that uses giant projections on invisible screens. As guests walk thru the forest, they are surrounded by full-sized dinosaurs that, unlike animatronics, are walking, running, fighting, and hunting. This limited engagement runs at the Dallas Zoo, until Monday, January 6, 2025.

A CGI trailblazer, PaintScaping CEO Philippe Bergeron previously collaborated with Daniel Langlois, the genius behind SoftImage—the groundbreaking software that brought Jurassic Park’s dinosaurs to life.

“Daniel was instrumental in creating one of the most memorable scenes in movie history, when we see the dinosaurs for the first time,” notes Bergeron. “But no one has ever seen them in real life. Or the illusion of seeing them. Until now.”

The 3D soundscape was created by the Academy-Award winning team of Sylvain Bellemare (Arrival, directed by Denis Villeneuve.)

The combination of cutting-edge CGI, 3D audio, and 12 high-powered Christie projectors takes immersive entertainment to a whole new level.

On your left, raptors clash in epic battles. Up above, a pterodactyl soars. Behind you, the Trex breathes in silence. And on your right, the brachiosaurus mom teaches her young to eat.

“For the past several years the Dallas Zoo has partnered with PaintScaping to create magical moments for our annual Dallas Zoo Lights event,” says Sean Greene, COO of the Dallas Zoo, the largest zoo in Texas. “This year’s production is our biggest to date and we can’t wait for guests to experience Dino Lumina and the incredible technology and vision that has brought this one-of-a-kind dinosaur experience to life,” concludes Greene.

PaintScaping is known for its large-scale projects, including the biggest mapping ever in North America, for Britney Spears, in Las Vegas; the first mapping ever on an operational rocket, at Cape Canaveral; and the first to project on the Hollywood Sign. Other credits include the Bellagio Fountains, San Diego Zoo, University of Virginia’s bicentennial, and Calvin Harris/Rihanna’s “This is what you came for,” currently at 2.8b views.

SPECIAL GUEST: Steve “Spaz” Williams, legendary Trex animator in JURASSIC PARK, on Saturday, January 4th, 2025.

Although the media is welcome any night, on Saturday, January 4th, 2025, Spaz Williams, and Philippe Bergeron, CEO of PaintScaping, will be there to greet guests.

