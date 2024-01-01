2024 Q4 Business and Product Updates: YuJa, Inc. Expands Global Reach and Enhances Capabilities Across its Cloud-Based Platforms and Applications for Regulated Sectors

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–YuJa, Inc. wrapped up 2024 with significant international growth, the rollout of AI-enhanced features across its portfolio, and expanded accessibility, video management, and testing and assessment features to meet the needs of regulated sector organizations.





“YuJa is focused on delivering innovative solutions that address the evolving challenges faced by those in regulated sectors,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “From expanding our global presence to enhancing our product capabilities, we’re committed to providing secure, accessible, and comprehensive tools that help organizations create engaging digital experiences for their users.”

Business and Customer Highlights

In Q4, YuJa expanded its global footprint with international adoptions at institutions including Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia in Peru, the University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom, and multiple Canadian institutions including Cambrian College, Red River College Polytechnic, and Brandon University.

The company strengthened its system-wide deployments with the Montana University System, the state’s system of 16 public colleges and universities that serve more than 40,000 students each semester.

Texas A&M University selected YuJa’s Enterprise Video Platform and Hardware Hubs to enhance video content management for distance education programs.

Institutions continued investing in enhanced accessibility tools, with the Oregon Community College Association and University of St. Thomas implementing YuJa Structural Remediation Max, and Nashville State Community College deploying the YuJa AutoPilot AI Platform to strengthen their digital accessibility initiatives.

YuJa sponsored the annual EDUCAUSE Conference and the Accessing Higher Ground 2024 Conference in the fourth quarter.

Product Updates Span YuJa’s Portfolio

YuJa made many updates to its product offerings, aimed at improving both functionality and user experience. Key updates for each platform include:

The YuJa Enterprise Video Platform enhanced its workflow and analytics capabilities with updates including a redesigned Browser Capture Studio with auto-upload functionality, improved course activity tracking, bulk course archiving options, and expanded Grade Book features for detailed response analysis.

The YuJa Panorama LMS Accessibility Platform introduced new accessibility features, including support for Unified English Braille format, enhanced DocHub functionality, library reference alternative formats, and expanded analytics with Power BI reporting templates. Additional updates include improved document scoring transparency and streamlined content organization tools.

The YuJa Verity Test Proctoring Platform enhanced its live proctoring capabilities with an improved media player interface and integrated proctoring setup wizard. The platform added new security features, including assessment closure flagging and Lockdown App exemption lists, while introducing redesigned reporting tools for deeper institutional insights.

The YuJa Engage Student Response System expanded its assessment capabilities with multiple-correct-answer functionality for multiple-choice questions and enhanced poll features including automated Blackboard grade book sync. Updates include rich-text styling options, new activity reporting tools, and updated geofencing configuration for administrators.

The YuJa EqualGround Accessibility Governance Platform introduced comprehensive enhancements to its web accessibility tools, including a new Policy Hub for content retrieval rules, a Usability Engine for content quality evaluation, and a Behavior Engine for visitor analytics. Key updates include WordPress and Drupal real-time integration, AutoPilot AI-powered remediation suggestions, and expanded reporting capabilities with usability scores and keyword search rankings. The platform now offers browser extension scanning and role-based report access management.

The YuJa Lecture Capture Portfolio received significant updates across its software and hardware applications.

The YuJa Hardware Hub introduced offline impromptu recording capabilities via the Delcom button and RS232 touch panel integration, enhanced peripheral device management, and customizable video source frame rates.

introduced offline impromptu recording capabilities via the Delcom button and RS232 touch panel integration, enhanced peripheral device management, and customizable video source frame rates. YuJa Software Capture for PC enhanced accessibility with improved screen reader compatibility and navigational focus while adding remote management features such as deployment via Microsoft Software Installer and uninstallation capabilities.

enhanced accessibility with improved screen reader compatibility and navigational focus while adding remote management features such as deployment via Microsoft Software Installer and uninstallation capabilities. YuJa Software Capture for Apple improved performance with reduced processing times and remote management features, including remote updates and recording controls through the Video Platform. Updates include streamlined installation and enhanced recording options with iPhone camera integration.

The YuJa AccessNotes Note-Taking Platform expanded its AI capabilities with quiz generation, concept clarification, and audio summary features. Updates include enhanced transcript functionality with search and auto-scroll, embedded supplementary materials support, and new content organization tools including tags and background noise reduction.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in cloud-based platforms and applications for regulated sector clients, including higher-ed, K12, healthcare, and government. The company empowers enterprises to create engaging digital media experiences, with legal headquarters in Delaware and primary offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Toronto, Canada.

Contacts

Hannah Johnson



1-888-257-2278