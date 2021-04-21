Pagaya Appoints Two New C-Suite Leaders, Establishing Company as Top Destination for Innovative Talent

The Company Adds Ex-Apple, Ex-Goldman Sachs Executive Tami Rosen as Chief People Officer, and Citadel Deputy Treasurer, Ex-Goldman Sachs Executive Michael Kurlander as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pagaya, a global, data-driven financial technology company reshaping the future of finance, today announced the appointments of Tami Rosen as Chief People Officer and Michael Kurlander as Chief Financial Officer. The hires are a key next step in the company’s recent growth, as Pagaya continues to bring on talent and execute its mission of using technology to reshape the world’s lending marketplaces. Today’s news follows its announcement last month, celebrating the expansion of its PAID Shelf with $900 million in pre-funded consumer credit, making the deal the largest-ever consumer loan ABS marketplace transaction.

“Our powerful technology unlocks immense value to lending partners. Pagaya’s AI and deep insights ultimately benefit consumers,” said Gal Krubiner, Pagaya’s co-founder and CEO. “With this immense demand, we have entered a new period of hypergrowth at Pagaya, and having leaders like Tami and Michael join our C-Suite will help us scale and continue innovating.”

As its first Chief People Officer, Pagaya welcomes Tami Rosen. She is recognized as a thought leader and someone who is disrupting the HR field with an agile and people-centric approach. As an accomplished business leader, Rosen has expertise at startups and Fortune 100 companies alike, such as Atlassian, Luminar Technologies, Goldman Sachs and Apple. Armed with one of the most unique and diversified backgrounds, Rosen will help build Pagaya’s global people function, scale the business, evolve its culture, continue to attract top talent and enhance the global employee experience.

“I am inspired by Pagaya’s bold mission to enable better decision-making and access for consumers powered by its industry-leading technology and strategic business approach,” said Pagaya CPO Tami Rosen. “People are at the forefront of everything we do at Pagaya, and creating an integrated people strategy is critical to our long-term success. We have a unique opportunity to strengthen our culture and to motivate our teams to do their best work as we rapidly scale.”

Joining Rosen in the C-Suite will also be financial services veteran Michael Kurlander. He joins Pagaya with over 20 years experience in the industry, first at Goldman Sachs where he held leadership roles across Corporate Treasury, Operations, and GS Bank, and most recently at Citadel as Deputy Treasurer. In his role at Citadel, Kurlander was successful in developing innovative risk management financial modeling, and capital markets functions.

“I am incredibly excited about Pagaya’s cutting-edge technology and incredible team of engineers and data scientists who have enabled the firm’s success,” said incoming Pagaya CFO Michael Kurlander. “I look forward to joining Gal and the leadership team at this critical time for Pagaya.”

The company recently hit a milestone of 275 employees across NYC and Tel Aviv offices, with a goal to hire 300 employees by the end of Q2 2021.

For more information on Pagaya’s technology, services, and careers, please visit https://www.pagaya.com/.

ABOUT PAGAYA

Pagaya is a financial technology company* working to reshape the lending marketplace, for investors, by using machine learning, big data analytics, and sophisticated AI-driven risk analysis. With its current focus on consumer credit and real assets, Pagaya’s proprietary suite of solutions and pipelines to banks, fintech lenders and others was created to actively find greater value for institutional investors. Pagaya’s models create additional value to that pipeline as well, by increasing liquidity and, in turn, increasing opportunities for access to credit. For more information, please visit www.pagaya.com.

*Collectively referred to Pagaya Investments US LLC, an investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of Pagaya Technologies Ltd, Israel.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Mackenzie Keller



[email protected]