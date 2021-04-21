MillionaireMatch Announces New Handwritten Letter Service to Avert Breakups

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MillionaireMatch, a dating site for elite and affluent singles, has released a new service for its exclusive members. The all-new “Handwritten Letter Service,” a first for MillionaireMatch, serves premium members within the community to handwritten letters to express feelings and avert breakups.

Words can be powerful and a handwritten letter can be the best way to declare feelings, but words may not come easy to everyone. A traditional way to express feelings, MillionaireMatch’s creative professionals help craft each letter to prevent breakups. Each letter is personalized to include memories, events, or stories from a relationship, which adds a special touch to this thoughtful medium of expression.

Not everyone is willing to give up a relationship. Not everyone doesn’t regret the end of a relationship. MillionaireMatch launches the Handwritten Letter Service to help members redeem a relationship. The Handwritten Letter is the most traditional way to express the feelings and bring back fantastic memories.

Adhering to the service philosophy, the Handwritten Letter will tell your story in the form of poetry or prose. We can also design content and format according to members’ requirements. To get started, members need to provide only a topic sentence and brief description for the subject of the letter.

“We are excited to introduce the Handwritten Letter Service to our community. Not everyone is going to start a new relationship on a dating site. If members happen to need such a chance to avert breakup and call the love back, we’d love to help them,” stated Johnny Du, the Chief Operating Officer of MillionaireMatch. “MillionaireMatch is proud to bring together elite and affluent singles from around the world, and this new service will allow our users to continue fostering relationships and enjoy it.”

