Owens & Minor Announces Major Innovations to Products & Healthcare Services Network

Transformative investments in technology, automation and analytics capabilities will help improve supply chain visibility and resiliency for Products & Healthcare Services customers and lay the foundation for future innovations

RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) today announced important milestones in advancing the medical distribution capabilities of its Products & Healthcare Services (P&HS) business segment, which provides essential products and services to thousands of healthcare customers. These milestones are the result of recent company investments in new technology, automation and analytics capabilities geared specifically toward driving greater efficiencies for the P&HS segment and improving the customer experience. Initial roll out will focus on two new Owens & Minor distribution centers in West Virginia and South Dakota.





“Over the past two years, our P&HS teammates have worked creatively and diligently to identify areas where technology investments, operational upgrades and new approaches to how we do business could have a meaningful impact for our customers,” said Andy Long, EVP and CEO, Products & Healthcare Services, Owens & Minor. “We’re excited for these advancements to go live in West Virginia and South Dakota and look forward to the benefits they will provide for other Owens & Minor customers in years to come.”

These new capabilities will be operational at two new Owens & Minor sites starting in 2025:

A new state of the art distribution center with advanced automation and robotics technology to help streamline and expedite inventory management and order fulfilment in West Virginia (now open)

A second state of the art distribution center in South Dakota that will integrate the latest augmented reality (AR) system for supporting the order picking process (opening spring 2025)

