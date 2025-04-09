IAB Unveils 2025 NewFronts Lineup, Spotlighting What’s Next in Streaming
From May 5–8, Industry Leaders Will Come Together Across NYC and Online to Debut New Content, Share Insights, and Shape the Future of Video
IAB Main Stage Occurring on May 7
NEW YORK, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As media consumption continues to shift, the 2025 IAB NewFronts is where marketers and media buyers come to see what’s next — especially when it comes to video. From May 5–8 in New York City, the event offers a first look at what top digital media companies and tech platforms are planning: new shows, streaming strategies, and fresh ways to connect with audiences through video. It’s a chance to hear directly from the people shaping the future of streaming, digital advertising, and content.
“The 2025 IAB NewFronts is where you can really get a sense of where the video world is heading,” said David Cohen, CEO, IAB. “The presentations here reflect and shape what’s coming next. From what people will be watching to how brands show up in those spaces, this is where the next year in digital video starts.”
As an IAB NewFronts Principal Partner, Google will continue its long standing partnership by kicking off the 2025 IAB NewFronts on Monday.
The highly sought-after IAB Main Stage is set to return on Wednesday, May 7, spotlighting breakthrough content, technologies and solutions. Additionally, IAB will showcase findings from its annual IAB Digital Video Ad Spend & Strategy Report, which includes full-year 2024 results and an outlook for 2025.
Also slated to return during IAB’s Main Stage day is “Spotlight on: News @ NewFronts” — a session focused on the role of credible, trustworthy journalism and why it matters for advertisers. The conversation will explore the value of investing in quality news and will include voices from leading organizations, including Yahoo, NBCUniversal, The Guardian, and The Washington Post.
“The way people watch is changing fast,” said Cintia Gabilan, SVP, Centers of Excellence and Industry Initiatives, IAB. “Streaming is where audiences are, and CTV continues to grow because it’s easy, personalized, and fits into people’s lives. At the 2025 IAB NewFronts, we’ll see how media companies are leaning into this shift and rethinking what video can be to create more connected, meaningful experiences.”
|
2025 IAB NewFronts May 5 – 8 Agenda*
|
Monday, 5/5
In-Person + Virtual
|
Tuesday, 5/6
In-Person + Virtual
|
Wednesday, 5/7
In-Person + Virtual
|
Thursday, 5/8
In-Person + Virtual
|
11:30am-12:30pm
|
9:00am-10:30am
T-Mobile Advertising Solutions
|
9:00am-5:15pm
IAB MAIN STAGE
|
9:00am-10:30am
The New York Times
|
11:30am-1:00pm
Samsung Ads
(Presentation will not be streamed)
|
11:30am-12:30pm
Condé Nast
|
2:00pm-3:30pm
VIZIO
(Presentation will not be streamed)
|
2:00pm-3:30pm
Tubi
|
2:00pm-3:30 pm
Meta
|
4:30pm-6:00pm
LG Ad Solutions
(Presentation will not be streamed)
|
4:30pm-6:00pm
TikTok
(Presentation will not be streamed)
|
4:30pm-6:00pm
YouTube
|
7:00pm-8:30pm
(Presentation will not be streamed)
|
6:00pm-9:00pm
Yahoo
(Presentation will not be streamed)
|
7:00pm-8:30pm
Snap Inc.
|
*All times are in EST; Attendees must reach out to IAB NewFronts presenters (above) to attend their presentations; Speakers and timing are subject to change. For up-to-the-minute agenda, refer to the IAB website: https://iab.com/newfronts
|
2025 IAB NewFronts Main Stage May 7 Agenda*
|
8:00am-9:00am
Networking Breakfast
|
12:35pm-1:35pm
Lunch
Sponsored by Infillion
|
9:00am-9:20am
|
1:35pm-1:45pm
Upwave
|
9:20am-9:30am
Nielsen
|
1:50pm-2:10pm
My Code
|
9:30am-9:40am
Amazon Ads
|
2:10pm-2:20pm
DoubleVerify
|
9:45am-10:05am
ReachTV
|
2:30pm-2:50pm
Dr. Phil’s MeritTV
|
10:05am-10:15am
WURL
|
2:50pm-3:10pm
LatiNation
|
10:15am-10:25am
A+E Global Media
|
3:10pm-3:45pm
|
10:30am-11:10am
Networking Break
|
3:45pm-4:05pm
Future Today
|
11:10am-11:20am
CheckedUp
|
4:10pm-4:30pm
Cadent
|
11:20am-11:30am
Teads
|
4:30pm-4:40pm
Mirror Digital
|
11:35am-11:55am
Estrella MediaCo
|
4:40pm-4:50pm
|
11:55am-12:05pm
Comscore
|
4:50-5:15pm
Spotlight on: News @ Newfronts
Yahoo, NBCUniversal, The Guardian, The Washington Post
|
12:05pm-12:25pm
Revry
|
5:20pm-6:20pm
Networking Reception
|
*All times are in EST; Speakers and timing are subject to change. For up-to-the-minute agenda, refer to the IAB website: https://iab.com/newfronts
About IAB
The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership comprises more than 700 leading media companies, brands, agencies, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and collaboration of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iab-unveils-2025-newfronts-lineup-spotlighting-whats-next-in-streaming-302423853.html
SOURCE Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB)