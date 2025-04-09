IAB Unveils 2025 NewFronts Lineup, Spotlighting What’s Next in Streaming

From May 5–8, Industry Leaders Will Come Together Across NYC and Online to Debut New Content, Share Insights, and Shape the Future of Video

IAB Main Stage Occurring on May 7

NEW YORK, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As media consumption continues to shift, the 2025 IAB NewFronts is where marketers and media buyers come to see what’s next — especially when it comes to video. From May 5–8 in New York City, the event offers a first look at what top digital media companies and tech platforms are planning: new shows, streaming strategies, and fresh ways to connect with audiences through video. It’s a chance to hear directly from the people shaping the future of streaming, digital advertising, and content.

“The 2025 IAB NewFronts is where you can really get a sense of where the video world is heading,” said David Cohen, CEO, IAB. “The presentations here reflect and shape what’s coming next. From what people will be watching to how brands show up in those spaces, this is where the next year in digital video starts.”

As an IAB NewFronts Principal Partner, Google will continue its long standing partnership by kicking off the 2025 IAB NewFronts on Monday.

The highly sought-after IAB Main Stage is set to return on Wednesday, May 7, spotlighting breakthrough content, technologies and solutions. Additionally, IAB will showcase findings from its annual IAB Digital Video Ad Spend & Strategy Report, which includes full-year 2024 results and an outlook for 2025.

Also slated to return during IAB’s Main Stage day is “Spotlight on: News @ NewFronts” — a session focused on the role of credible, trustworthy journalism and why it matters for advertisers. The conversation will explore the value of investing in quality news and will include voices from leading organizations, including Yahoo, NBCUniversal, The Guardian, and The Washington Post.

“The way people watch is changing fast,” said Cintia Gabilan, SVP, Centers of Excellence and Industry Initiatives, IAB. “Streaming is where audiences are, and CTV continues to grow because it’s easy, personalized, and fits into people’s lives. At the 2025 IAB NewFronts, we’ll see how media companies are leaning into this shift and rethinking what video can be to create more connected, meaningful experiences.”

2025 IAB NewFronts May 5 – 8 Agenda* Monday, 5/5 In-Person + Virtual Tuesday, 5/6 In-Person + Virtual Wednesday, 5/7 In-Person + Virtual Thursday, 5/8 In-Person + Virtual 11:30am-12:30pm

Google 9:00am-10:30am T-Mobile Advertising Solutions 9:00am-5:15pm IAB MAIN STAGE

Details below 9:00am-10:30am The New York Times 11:30am-1:00pm Samsung Ads (Presentation will not be streamed) 11:30am-12:30pm Condé Nast 2:00pm-3:30pm VIZIO (Presentation will not be streamed) 2:00pm-3:30pm Tubi 2:00pm-3:30 pm Meta 4:30pm-6:00pm LG Ad Solutions (Presentation will not be streamed) 4:30pm-6:00pm TikTok (Presentation will not be streamed) 4:30pm-6:00pm YouTube 7:00pm-8:30pm LinkedIn (Presentation will not be streamed) 6:00pm-9:00pm Yahoo (Presentation will not be streamed) 7:00pm-8:30pm Snap Inc.

*All times are in EST; Attendees must reach out to IAB NewFronts presenters (above) to attend their presentations; Speakers and timing are subject to change. For up-to-the-minute agenda, refer to the IAB website: https://iab.com/newfronts

2025 IAB NewFronts Main Stage May 7 Agenda* 8:00am-9:00am Networking Breakfast 12:35pm-1:35pm Lunch Sponsored by Infillion 9:00am-9:20am

IAB Welcome & Keynote 1:35pm-1:45pm Upwave 9:20am-9:30am Nielsen 1:50pm-2:10pm My Code 9:30am-9:40am Amazon Ads 2:10pm-2:20pm DoubleVerify 9:45am-10:05am ReachTV 2:30pm-2:50pm Dr. Phil’s MeritTV 10:05am-10:15am WURL 2:50pm-3:10pm LatiNation 10:15am-10:25am A+E Global Media 3:10pm-3:45pm

Networking Break 10:30am-11:10am Networking Break 3:45pm-4:05pm Future Today 11:10am-11:20am CheckedUp 4:10pm-4:30pm Cadent 11:20am-11:30am Teads 4:30pm-4:40pm Mirror Digital 11:35am-11:55am Estrella MediaCo 4:40pm-4:50pm

Infillion 11:55am-12:05pm Comscore 4:50-5:15pm Spotlight on: News @ Newfronts Yahoo, NBCUniversal, The Guardian, The Washington Post 12:05pm-12:25pm Revry 5:20pm-6:20pm Networking Reception

*All times are in EST; Speakers and timing are subject to change. For up-to-the-minute agenda, refer to the IAB website: https://iab.com/newfronts

