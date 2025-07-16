Overwatch x Rescue Partners with ROMP, Sponsoring Two Adaptive Athletes for Cotopaxi Climb

Inspired by a personal journey with limb loss, the sponsorship provides safety and financial support for two adaptive athletes participating in ROMP’s largest annual fundraiser: the 19,347-foot Cotopaxi climb.

MIAMI, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Overwatch x Rescue™ (OxR), an emergency SOS subscription service by FocusPoint International , a global leader in critical incident management coordinating 15,000 rescues annually, today announced a sponsorship to the Range of Motion Project (ROMP), a nonprofit providing high-quality prosthetic care to undeserved people. The sponsorship will support two adaptive athletes by providing financial and safety support for the 2025 “Climbing for ROMP” campaign, a challenging ascent of Ecuador’s 19,347-foot Cotopaxi volcano.

A personal experience with limb loss motivated the partnership for Greg Pearson, founder and CEO of FocusPoint International.

“After my son Zack lost his leg, I learned that mobility isn’t just physical, it’s hope,” said Greg Pearson, founder and CEO of FocusPoint International. “Supporting ROMP means helping others reclaim that hope and believe in what’s possible again.”

The “Climbing for ROMP” project is more than an expedition; it is a powerful symbol for the opportunity to overcome loss and adversity. For the two sponsored patient-athletes, Nurban Agustín of Guatemala and Aaron Morales of Ecuador, this climb represents a monumental step in their personal journeys.

“For me, this is a dream,” said Nurban Agustín, a ROMP adaptive athlete and muralist. “By climbing mountains and volcanoes, I realize that there are no limits. I want to show people that everything is in your mind and that you can be the same person after an amputation.”

“This sponsorship provides a solid foundation to face this great challenge,” said Aaron Morales, a ROMP adaptive athlete and track and field athlete. “It’s more than financial support; it’s a real safety net that ensures our well-being. I am truly excited to climb Cotopaxi with this group of expert climbers and to motivate other people, with or without disabilities, to achieve their own goals step-by-step. It shows that you can regain mobility and move forward in life, just like I have.”

The expedition, scheduled for Oct. 5-10, will be led by veteran mountaineer, filmmaker, and ROMP coordinator, Santino Martirano, whose own involvement with ROMP has given his climbs a deeper purpose.

“Mountaineering may seem like an individualistic sport, but the second we land in Quito, we’re there for something much bigger than any one of us,” said Santino Martirano, ROMP coordinator. “We know that every step taken on Cotopaxi helps provide someone with the mobility to climb their own mountain, whether that’s going back to work, picking up their children from school, or simply regaining their independence.”

The “Climbing for ROMP” campaign is ROMP’s largest annual fundraiser. To date, the organization has delivered over 6,000 prostheses in Guatemala and Ecuador and currently has more than 1,000 patients on its waitlist for care. This year’s climb aims to help raise the $2 million necessary to meet this demand.

“I envision a world where immobility is a thing of the past, like surgery without anesthesia,” said Jonathan Naber, executive director of ROMP. “Partners like Overwatch x Rescue are critical for ROMP as we take these major leaps forward.”

ROMP’s mission to provide prosthetic care to underserved communities often requires its staff to travel to remote locations in Ecuador and Guatemala. For this reason, Overwatch x Rescue is providing its emergency assistance plans to the 20-person climbing team for the Cotopaxi expedition and to ROMP’s 36 global staff members. This ensures every person involved can focus on their mission with confidence, knowing a professional emergency response team is standing by if they ever need assistance.

“Giving adventurers the tools and confidence to be more comfortable outside their comfort zone is the core of OxR’s mission,” said Peter Martin, executive chairman of FocusPoint International. “We believe that opportunity should be accessible to everyone, of all abilities, which is why we are honored to support these athletes on their transformative journey.”

To support the athletes and help provide high-quality prosthetic care to the thousands of patients ROMP serves, please visit: rompglobal.org

