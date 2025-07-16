commercetools Sweeps 2025 Paradigm B2B Combine Reports with 16 Gold Medals

Digital commerce leader named top performer in both Enterprise and Midmarket editions

BOSTON, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — commercetools, the most versatile platform for enterprise commerce innovation, today announced it has been named a top performer in the 2025 Paradigm B2B Combine Digital Commerce Solutions for B2B (Enterprise Edition) and Digital Commerce Solutions for B2B (Midmarket Edition) reports. commercetools earned a combined 23 medals across the evaluated 24 categories, including 16 gold medals, highlighting its leadership in both the Enterprise and Midmarket B2B segments.

Winning all 12 medals in the Enterprise Edition of the report, commercetools was recognized for its vision & strategy, ability to execute, customer service & support, partner ecosystem, sales & channel enablement, transaction management, promotions management, and integrations, operations & infrastructure.

In the Midmarket Edition, the company also earned 8 gold medals for its ability to execute, customer service & support, partner ecosystem, content & data management, sales & channel enablement, transaction management, promotions management, and integrations, operations & infrastructure.

“In B2B commerce, standing still is the biggest risk. Too many companies are held back by legacy systems and outdated thinking—when the real opportunity lies in embracing change,” said Andrew Burton, Chief Executive Officer of commercetools. “This recognition from Paradigm B2B reinforces that our modern, composable approach is what today’s businesses need to exceed customer expectations, streamline operations, and unlock long-term growth.”

According to the Combine reports, commercetools provides a flexible, well-supported solution that offers the scalability, openness, and modularity required by today’s B2B organizations. Customers cited in the reports praised the platform’s extensibility and performance, with one noting, “You can do with it whatever you want.”

This recognition follows the launch of several significant product advancements for B2B customers, including:

Recurring Orders – Automates repeat purchases on flexible schedules with full lifecycle controls. Seamlessly integrates with payment and fulfillment systems to reduce manual processes and strengthen customer loyalty.

Automates repeat purchases on flexible schedules with full lifecycle controls. Seamlessly integrates with payment and fulfillment systems to reduce manual processes and strengthen customer loyalty. Large Carts – Built for complex, high-volume B2B transactions, this feature supports thousands of line items, detailed product data, and nuanced rules around pricing, shipping, and taxes, ensuring smooth performance across industries like manufacturing, wholesale, healthcare, and F&B.

Built for complex, high-volume B2B transactions, this feature supports thousands of line items, detailed product data, and nuanced rules around pricing, shipping, and taxes, ensuring smooth performance across industries like manufacturing, wholesale, healthcare, and F&B. Inventory Management at Scale – Enables real-time inventory reservations with support for over 100,000 reservations per minute, customizable availability thresholds, and precise tracking, preventing overselling and improving demand planning for high-value or limited-stock items.

About commercetools

commercetools is the leading enterprise commerce platform built to power innovation and versatility for the world’s leading brands. Our composable, cloud-native technology provides the flexibility to design tailored, scalable commerce experiences across any channel, at any scale — whether in stores, on social media, through connected devices, or in augmented reality. By removing the constraints of legacy systems, commercetools enables companies to innovate freely, personalize at scale, and quickly launch new channels to meet the evolving demands of their customers.

As trusted partners to brands like Audi, Danone, Eurail, NBCUniversal, and Sephora, commercetools helps its customers set the pace of innovation, deliver exceptional experiences, and achieve sustainable growth. With commercetools, businesses don’t just adapt to change — they lead it.

To learn more, visit commercetools.com .

