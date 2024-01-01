Other World Computing to Showcase OWC StudioStack, OWC Thunderbolt 5 Dual 10GbE Network Dock, OWC 2-meter cable, and Strada Collaboration Platform During CES 2026

Will Showcase Unrivaled Thunderbolt 5 Compatible Storage and Connectivity Solutions at Pepcom’s Digital Experience and ShowStoppers @ CES

WOODSTOCK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Other World Computing (OWC®), a trusted leader in high-performance storage, memory, connectivity, software, and accessories that empower creative and business professionals to maximize performance, enhance reliability, and streamline workflows, today announced it will showcase its OWC StudioStack, the world’s first, fastest, and highest-capacity Thunderbolt 5 stackable hybrid storage solution for Mac Studio and Mac mini machines; its OWC Thunderbolt 5 Dual 10GbE Network Dock; its fully certified 2-meter Thunderbolt 5 (USB-C) cable for Macs and PCs; and the Strada Peer-to-Peer Collaboration Platform during CES 2026, taking place January 6-9 in Las Vegas, NV.





Journalists and industry analysts attending Pepcom’s Digital Experience on January 5 or ShowStoppers @ CES on January 6 will have an opportunity to see firsthand:

1.) OWC StudioStack



With the OWC StudioStack, users can upgrade their Mac Studio and Mac mini devices with the fastest and highest capacity stackable hybrid storage solution on the planet – all wrapped up in an aircraft-grade aluminum that nestles perfectly underneath your setup. It is built for pros who want:

Internal Class Speed: Up to 6302MB/s real-world performance

2.) OWC Thunderbolt 5 Dual 10GbE Network Dock



This powerful dock enables users to connect to multiple high-speed networks, access blazing-fast network-attached storage (NAS), and expand device setups via a single Thunderbolt cable. It is built for pros who want:

Multi-Network Versatility: Dual, fully independent 10Gb/s Ethernet ports and a front-facing 2.5Gb/s Ethernet port let you connect up to three separate networks and/or high-speed network devices simultaneously

3.) OWC 2-Meter Thunderbolt 5 (USB-C) Cable for Macs, PCs, Tablets, and More



Creative and business professionals now have a long-length solution – engineered with signal amplification, precision shielding, and end-to-end signal integrity – for workflows that demand maximum speed, display performance, and power delivery, along with all the capabilities of Thunderbolt 5. The new 2-meter cable is certified by Thunderbolt and multiple independent testing labs for the full Thunderbolt 5 specification, including:

Up to 80 Gb/s bi-directional data performance

Up to 120 Gb/s video stream performance for multi-display, high-bandwidth workflows

Up to 240W power delivery

Up to three 8K displays are supported

Fully compatible with Thunderbolt 5, Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, USB4, and USB-C devices

4.) Strada Peer-to-Peer Collaboration Platform



With Strada’s software platform, video content professionals can finally access, share, and review large video files stored on local drives anywhere in the world without being forced to upload to or rent cloud storage. The Strada team will also provide the first demonstration of its patent-pending virtual file editing technology, which enables an editor to drag remote video files directly into their local editing timeline, even in low bandwidth situations. (In December 2025, Strada announced a partnership with and investment from OWC.)

Journalists and analysts interested in further details about registering to attend Pepcom’s Digital Experience on January 5 or ShowStoppers @ CES on January 6 should contact the organizers of each event directly.

“We’re excited to be back at CES and to connect with journalists and analysts at both Pepcom and ShowStoppers,” said Chris Kooistra, Vice President, Marketing, Other World Computing (OWC). “These showcases give us a great opportunity to demonstrate how OWC continues to push the limits of performance, reliability, and flexibility. From StudioStack to our Dual 10GbE Network Dock and certified 2-meter Thunderbolt 5 cable, to the Strada collaboration platform, we’re proud to show how OWC’s unparalleled technology solutions and strategic partnerships help creative and business professionals build faster, more capable workflows with confidence.”

