Other World Computing Announces Fully Certified 2-Meter Thunderbolt 5 (USB-C) Cable

Longest-Length Solution Available for Mac and PC Users with Workflows that Demand Max Speed, Display Performance, and Power Delivery

WOODSTOCK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Other World Computing (OWC®), a trusted leader in high-performance storage, memory, connectivity, software, and accessories that empower creative and business professionals to maximize performance, enhance reliability, and streamline workflows, today announced the launch of its fully certified 2-meter Thunderbolt 5 (USB-C) cable for Macs and PCs. Creative and business professionals now have a long-length solution – engineered with signal amplification, precision shielding, and end-to-end signal integrity – for workflows that demand maximum speed, display performance, and power delivery – along with all the capabilities of Thunderbolt 5.





“OWC’s 2-meter Thunderbolt 5 Cable delivers the full ThunderboltTM 5 experience at extended length with no compromises,” said Larry O’Connor, Founder and CEO, Other World Computing (OWC). “It gives users the flexibility to connect high-performance devices exactly where they need them, while maintaining the performance, reliability, and compatibility Thunderbolt is known for.”

The new 2-meter cable is certified by Thunderbolt and multiple independent testing labs for the full Thunderbolt 5 specification, including:

Up to 80 Gb/s bi-directional data performance

Up to 120 Gb/s video stream performance for multi-display, high-bandwidth workflows

Up to 240W power delivery

Up to three 8K displays supported

Fully compatible with Thunderbolt 5, Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, USB4, and USB-C devices – universal for virtually any USB-C host and/or Power/charge connection

The new extended-length 2-meter cable joins OWC’s already popular lineup of 0.3-meter, 0.8-meter, and 1-meter Thunderbolt 5 cables, all designed to deliver consistent reliability and next-gen performance.

“Thunderbolt 5 unlocks important new capabilities for the latest M4 Pro and M4 Max Macs, high-end PCs, and next-generation creative devices,” continued O’Connor. “We designed our 2-meter cable to deliver full Thunderbolt 5 performance while remaining fully backward compatible with existing Thunderbolt and USB-C devices, so professionals can finally rely on a single cable for all of their connection needs. It delivers the bandwidth, power, and display performance they expect, without compromise, regardless of length. Truly, one cable to connect them (USB-C to C) all. Never guess if it’s the right cable when it’s an OWC USB-C Thunderbolt cable.”

The new 2-meter cable will be just one of OWC’s featured Thunderbolt 5 storage and connectivity solutions featured at Pepcom’s Digital Experience on January 5 and ShowStoppers @ CES on January 6, during CES 2026.

Priced at $79.99, the OWC 2-meter cable is available for pre-order now on OWC.com (with an expected ship date of early January).

About Other World Computing (OWC)

Founded in 1988, Other World Computing (OWC®) is a trusted leader in high-performance storage, docks, and memory card solutions that empower professionals in video and audio production, photography, and business with the tools to maximize the performance and reliability of their workflows seamlessly. OWC’s professional-grade storage, expansion, media cards, docks, and connectivity, as well as its apps and accessories, are built to last by the people who use them: creatives, businesses, and consumers. For further information, please visit www.owc.com. OWC can also be found on LinkedIn and X.

©2025 Other World Computing (OWC). All other brand and product names contained in this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

​​Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

Contacts

PR Contact:

Nicole Gorman



Gorman Communications, for Other World Computing (OWC)



M: 508-397-0131



nicole.gorman@gormancommunications.com