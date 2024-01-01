Other World Computing (OWC) to Showcase Unparalleled Roster of Storage Created for Creatives, Technicians, and Business Professionals at 2025 Cine Gear LA Expo

Will Join with World Renowned Cinematographer Jon Pears and Atlas Lens Co. CEO Dan Kanes to Present “Glide, Camera, Action: High Stakes Aerial Cinematography”

WOODSTOCK, Ill. & LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Other World Computing (OWC®), a trusted leader in high-performance storage, memory, connectivity, software, and accessories that empower creative and business professionals to maximize performance, enhance reliability, and streamline workflows, today announced it will showcase its latest innovations at the 2025 Cine Gear LA Expo, being held June 6–7 at the Universal Studios Lot in Los Angeles. Joining with Cintegral in Booth 023, OWC will have a full Thunderbolt™ 5 workflow on display as well as feature the following industry-acclaimed solutions:





OWC Thunderblade X12 – A next-gen Thunderbolt 5 SSD powerhouse delivering blistering speeds of 66000MB/s and up to 96TB capacity

– A next-gen Thunderbolt 5 SSD powerhouse delivering blistering speeds of 66000MB/s and up to 96TB capacity OWC Thunderblade X8 – A rugged, high-speed Thunderbolt 3 SSD RAID offering up to 32TB of storage

– A rugged, high-speed Thunderbolt 3 SSD RAID offering up to 32TB of storage OWC Envoy Ultra – The first and fastest Thunderbolt 5 portable SSD

– The first and fastest Thunderbolt 5 portable SSD OWC Express 1M2 – Ultra-fast, compatible, and reliable portable USB4 NVMe SSD – build your own or choose ready-to-run solutions

– Ultra-fast, compatible, and reliable portable USB4 NVMe SSD – build your own or choose ready-to-run solutions OWC Atlas Memory Cards and Readers – High-performance, premium-quality memory cards and memory card readers designed for the most advanced use cases of professional photographers and videographers

– High-performance, premium-quality memory cards and memory card readers designed for the most advanced use cases of professional photographers and videographers OWC Gemini – The only drive you need to organize your digital life – features dual drives and seven ports, taking you from notebook to workstation in seconds

In addition, 2025 Cine Gear LA Expo attendees will not want to miss:

Presentation : Glide, Camera, Action: High Stakes Aerial Cinematography

: Glide, Camera, Action: High Stakes Aerial Cinematography About : Gliding high over the French Alps, against all odds, cinematographer Jon Pears delivered breathtaking footage shot on Atlas Mercury Anamorphics Lenses and captured it all on OWC media and storage. Join this talk to learn how to make magic in near-impossible scenarios and gather tactical lessons on how to improve your films and push your creativity further.

: Gliding high over the French Alps, against all odds, cinematographer Jon Pears delivered breathtaking footage shot on Atlas Mercury Anamorphics Lenses and captured it all on OWC media and storage. Join this talk to learn how to make magic in near-impossible scenarios and gather tactical lessons on how to improve your films and push your creativity further. Presented By : Jon Pears, Cinematographer Dan Kanes, CEO, Atlas Lens Co. Jon Hoeg, Other World Computing (OWC)

: Where : Theater 2

: Theater 2 When: Saturday, June 7, 2:15 pm

“At OWC, we don’t just build technology. We build it alongside the creators who rely on it every day, with a deep understanding of the real-world challenges they face,” said Larry O’Connor, Founder and CEO, Other World Computing (OWC). “From the Alps to the editing bay, our solutions are designed to perform wherever inspiration strikes, helping filmmakers and photographers capture, store, and deliver their vision without compromise.”

To learn more and register to attend the 2025 Cine Gear Expo, please visit: https://www.cinegearexpo.com/la-expo/.

About Other World Computing (OWC)

Founded in 1988, Other World Computing (OWC®) is a trusted leader in high-performance storage, docks, and memory card solutions that empower professionals in video and audio production, photography, and business with the tools to seamlessly maximize the performance and reliability of their workflows. OWC’s professional-grade storage, expansion, media cards, docks, and connectivity, as well as its apps and accessories, are built to last by the people who use them: creatives, businesses, and consumers. For further information, please visit www.owc.com. OWC can also be found on LinkedIn and X.

©2025 Other World Computing (OWC). All other brand and product names contained in this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

©Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

Contacts

PR Contact:

Nicole Gorman



Gorman Communications, for Other World Computing (OWC)



M: 508-397-0131



nicole.gorman@gormancommunications.com