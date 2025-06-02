Cineverse’s Dog Whisperer and Bob Ross FAST Channels Expand into Australia with Samsung TV Plus Australia Launch

LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS), a next-generation entertainment studio, today announced the launch of its popular Dog Whisperer and Bob Ross channels on Samsung TV Plus Australia, marking the first time both channels have expanded into the country. Starting May 21, the channels will be available in the AU territory via Samsung’s free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) platform.

Since Dog Whisperer debuted on Cineverse in January 2024, with all nine seasons and 160 episodes of Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan, it has quickly become a top-performing channel for the Company. Cineverse holds the global rights to the famed pet dog series starring Cesar Millan, distributing it across multiple platforms, including launching the Dog Whisperer channel on Samsung TV Plus in the U.S. this past December.

The Bob Ross Channel, a Cineverse partnership with Bob Ross Inc. and American Public Television since April 2020, quickly became one of the most popular FAST channels in the U.S. It is home to nearly 400 episodes of “The Joy of Painting,” providing a nonstop feed of the iconic instructional painting show.

Earlier this year, The Bob Ross Channel premiered the 13-episode series “The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross’ Unfinished Season,” in which certified Bob Ross instructor Nicholas Hankins completes Ross’ final paintings, helping continue his legacy and inspire artists around the world.

“Our Dog Whisperer and Bob Ross channels have captivated audiences around the globe with their timeless content and beloved characters,” said Alexandra Viglione, Cineverse Vice President, Partnerships. “Given their strong track record of success, now is the perfect time to expand the reach of both channels and bring these hit shows to fans in Australia through our continuing partnership with Samsung TV Plus.”

“Even when Bob Ross was alive, Australians were really drawn to him and his painting technique,” says Bob Ross Inc. president Joan Kowalski. “This is a wonderful move.”

About Cineverse Streaming

Cineverse owns and/or operates a wide range of premium streaming brands, from free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels to subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) apps. These span fandoms – from single IP channels around pop cultural icons such as Bob Ross, The Dog Whisperer with Cesar Milan, Garfield and Barney, to channels curated for fans of Horror ( Screambox , Midnight Pulp ), Pan-Asian and Anime ( RetroCrush , AsianCrush ), Comedy ( Comedy Dynamics ), Documentary and Crime (Crime Hunters, Docurama), Independent Film ( Fandor ), Romance and Rom Coms ( Dove Channel ), to name a few.

About Cineverse

Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS) is a next-generation entertainment studio that empowers creators and entertains fans with a wide breadth of content through the power of technology. It has developed a new blueprint for delivering entertainment experiences to passionate audiences and results for its partners with unprecedented efficiency, and distributes more than 71,000 premium films, series, and podcasts. Cineverse connects fans with bold, authentic, independent stories. Properties include the highest-grossing non-rated film in U.S. history ; dozens of streaming fandom channels; a premier podcast network; top horror destination Bloody Disgusting; and more. Powering visionary storytelling with cutting-edge innovation, Cineverse’s proprietary streaming tools and AI technology drive revenue and reach to redefine the next era of entertainment. For more information, visit home.cineverse.com .

About Samsung TV Plus

Samsung TV Plus is a premium global entertainment service and is the most used streaming app on Samsung Smart TVs. As a leader in FAST, Samsung TV Plus offers hundreds of channels and thousands of shows and movies on-demand in the U.S. Globally, the streaming service carries over 3,500 ad-supported linear channels in 30 countries and is accessible on over 630M active devices. Samsung TV Plus is the exclusive home of Conan O’Brien TV, Letterman TV, and hundreds of additional exclusive channels available worldwide. Samsung TV Plus is available on Samsung TVs, Galaxy devices, Samsung Smart Monitor, and Family Hub. To learn more, visit samsungtvplus.com . Follow us on LinkedIn .

CONTACTS

For Media, The Lippin Group for Cineverse

cineverse@lippingroup.com

For Investors, Julie Milstead

investorrelations@cineverse.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cineverses-dog-whisperer-and-bob-ross-fast-channels-expand-into-australia-with-samsung-tv-plus-australia-launch-302470341.html

SOURCE Cineverse Corp.